Lainey Wilson and Hardy Turn Super Bowl Into Double Date

Quite a few country and country-adjacent artists attended the Super Bowl, such as Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Post Malone, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and national anthem singer Reba McEntire. Lainey Wilson was also in the house along with her boyfriend, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devin "Duck" Hodges. Per Instagram, Wilson and Hodges turned the biggest night in pro football into a double date with Hardy and his wife, Caleigh.

Even if it wasn't a proper date, the couples at least spent quality time together on Sunday (Feb. 11) near the field of play.

Caleigh posted a pic of the foursome with a poll for her followers: "Who's streaking?!" Michael (her spouse's surname) leads by a large margin.

Outfit-wise, Hardy made his 49ers allegiance known by wearing a replica Brock Purdy jersey. Purdy started in his first Super Bowl just two seasons after being the final player picked in the 2022 NFL draft. Caleigh wore head to toe red, one of the 49ers' primary colors.

Hardy and his spouse were in Las Vegas for the big game in part because Hardy performed over the weekend at a show sponsored by Ashley furniture stores. Ernest and Cooper Alan rounded out the event's country artist lineup.

Wilson spiced up her colorful blouse, broad-brimmed hat and bell bottoms with a sporty red jacket. Hodges wore a Super Bowl hoodie and a Coors hat. Wilson's a spokesperson for Coors Light and appeared (along with the Chill Train) in the beer brand's 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

As for the game, Hardy's 49ers lost a nail-biter in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs, 25-22. It was just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history. The win secured the Chiefs' second consecutive world title and its third in five years.