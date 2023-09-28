The pair have been going strong for two years.

Lainey Wilson is one of the fastest rising country stars of the decade. From her smash hit singles such as "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Heart Like a Truck" to her role on the massively popular series Yellowstone, the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year is on top of the world. She recently made CMA history with nine nominations, becoming the only artist to top the list of nominations in her first two appearances on the ballot.

Following Wilson's meteoric rise after years of paying her dues in Music City, many fans have begun wondering about the singer-songwriter's love life. Wilson has been dating former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges since 2021, but they didn't go public with their romance until 2023.

Read all about Hodges and his love story with the country superstar below.

Who is Lainey Wilson's Boyfriend Devlin Duck Hodges?

Devlin "Duck" Hodges is a former NFL player who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for two years before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He went on to sign with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, but in 2022 he announced his retirement from professional football.

"I'd like to thank the REDBLACKS for bringing me to Ottawa and giving me this opportunity," Hodges shared in a statement. "I have gained a lot of respect for the CFL and its fans - particularly RNation! I'm excited to see what the future holds but I know that the next chapter in my life is going to be fun."

Even before going pro, Hodges was a legendary athlete. While playing college football at Samford University, located in his home state of Alabama, he broke career NCAA records for passing completions (1,310) and attempts (1,896).

Hodges now works as a real estate agent, joining Mossy Oak Properties in 2022. According to his profile on the Mossy Oak Properties website, Hodges "believes in helping clients find their dream, whether that's a place they can hunt, farm, or call home" and he "specializes in helping clients with hunting camps, hunting land, farm land and anything else that fits their needs."

Hodges is an avid outdoorsman and was even named the 2009 Jr. World Champion Duck Caller. He's qualified for the World Duck Calling Contest. Fittingly, Hodges earned the nickname "Duck" after his college football coach Chris Hatcher gave him the moniker due to Hodges' love for duck hunting and duck calling.

According to his profile, Hodges also enjoys cooking, spending time with his family and his dog Willow, and, of course, country music.

In addition to real estate, Hodges also hosts The Duck Hodges Podcast.

How Did Lainey Wilson Meet Devlin Hodges?

Though they didn't go public until 2023, Lainey Wilson met Hodges back in 2021 through mutual friends in Nashville.

"We went to this old place called Silverados, and it had free beer and wine from 5 to 10 p.m.," Wilson told People. "I was like, 'This boy likes to ball on a budget too. This is gonna work out.'"

Wilson has shared how supportive Hodges is of her and her career.

"Duck is the kind of dude who high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out and says, 'Go get it,'" she said. "He knows how important this dream is to me."

In an interview on The Bobby Bones Show, Wilson called Hodges "good as gold" and reiterated how much he supports her dream.

"He's a good dude," Wilson said. "He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself. He was in the NFL, he tried out for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to the LA Rams and did that. But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. [He] supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it girl.'"

Though they'd already been together for quite a while, rumors of a romance began swirling after Wilson wore Hodges' jersey at a concert earlier this year. Afterwards, Hodges asked Wilson to "holla" at him, to which she replied "this is me hollerin."

The two became red carpet official at the 2023 ACM Awards.

Wilson's love story has even inspired her songwriting.

"I was never really able to write love songs, because I don't know if I had actually felt it, but I'm writing me some love songs now," Wilson told People. "I'm grateful for him."