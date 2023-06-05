Country music fans may have noticed that when Lainey Wilson showed up to the ACM Awards red carpet on May 11, she had a new man on her arm. Except that man -- former NFL pro Devlin 'Duck' Hodges -- isn't new at all, and she recently opened up about the relationship on The Bobby Bones Show.

While it's true the awards show was the first time Wilson introduced Hodges to the world as her boyfriend, she tells Bones that he's "been around for a while."

"He's a good dude," Wilson says of Hodges. "He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself. He was in the NFL, he tried out for the Steelers and made it and had a really great run with them. Went out to the LA Rams and did that. But I'll tell you, he is good as gold. [He] supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do. He's like, 'Go get it girl.'"

Wilson adds that she and Hodges have been together for more than two years, and she "made him wait for a while" before their official public debut.

Although the "Heart Like a Truck" singer and Hodges are publicly official now, she almost spilled the beans a few weeks before their red carpet debut at a show in Pittsburgh. Wilson took to the stage wearing Hodges' Steelers jersey, which she says "started a few rumors."

Wilson adds that she and the former football pro share the same friends.

"It's just so great," she says. "He's buddies with all my buddies. He'll FaceTime me and he'll be with Hardy, or he'll be with Cole Swindell. I'm like, 'Can you please stop taking my friends?'"

Bones also quizzed Wilson on a few facts about her boyfriend, during which she revealed how he earned his nickname from his college football coach. Hodges is also an avid duck hunter, and he hosts a podcast called The Duck Hodges Podcast.

