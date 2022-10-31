Hardy Marries Longtime Girlfriend Caleigh Ryan in Nashville

Country singer-songwriter HARDY wed longtime girlfriend Caleigh Ryan on Saturday (Oct. 29) at Nashville's Diamond Creek Farms.

"It's like huge, green pastures," Ryan told People about the venue ahead of the wedding. "It's a beautiful stone venue. It has an outside ceremony space that looks out to all the trees and Tennessee landscape. It'll be moody."

People reported that the couple tied the knot in front of 350 guests. The star-studded list of attendees included country music notables ERNEST, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina, Devin Dawson, RaeLynn, Brantley Gilbert, Mitchell Tenpenny, Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning, Renee Blair, Jameson Rodgers and Morgan Wallen. Regular HARDY collaborator Thomas Rhett was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Ryan set the bar high for her custom-designed wedding dress following appearances on red carpets with HARDY at the ACM Awards and other industry events.

"We go to a lot of awards shows where you get to wear beautiful dresses, so it really was about finding my wedding dress versus just another beautiful dress," she told People. "That was my biggest obstacle. So I ended up creating a dress from scratch."

Good-natured teasing about this moment inspired the "Give Heaven Some Hell" singer to write "Boyfriend," a track from his debut album, 2020's A-Rock.

"We were in the pool, picking at each other about something -- we're always picking at each other -- and I said something like, 'Fine, I don't want to be your boyfriend anymore,'" he told People in 2021. "Then she said something along the lines of, 'It better be because you want to be my husband' with a wink. I looked at her, and instead of turning that into a really sweet moment, I said, 'This is a great song!'"

The 32-year-old country artist, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, proposed to Ryan, 25, last August at the Lyric Theater in Oxford, Miss.

Hardy's social media post announcing the engagement incorporated a line from "Boyfriend:" "I'm not her boyfriend anymore."

His 2023 plans begin with the Jan. 20 release of his half-country, half-hard rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow. A headlining tour begins in February.

