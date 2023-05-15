Iconic lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is once again making headlines, this time as a dazzling cover model for Sports Illustrated's 2023 Swimsuit issue. At 81 years old, Stewart is proving that age is nothin' but a number as she confidently graces the cover alongside stars like Kim Petras and Megan Fox.

After seeing herself on the final cover image for the first time on the Today Show, Stewart admitted that rising to the occasion was a challenge. Still, it was one that she was glad to have embraced. In fact, she called the landmark cover "a testament to good living."

"I think that all of us should think about good living, successful living and not about aging," she said. "The whole aging thing is so boring."

Martha Stewart is continuing to make her mark -- this time on the cover of the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue!https://t.co/WqY9v7EwQR — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 15, 2023

Preparing for her cover debut didn't mean anything extreme for the longtime host, author and home decor celebrity. Stewart did make some lifestyle tweaks, though. She cut out bread and pasta from her diet for a couple of months and incorporated regular Pilates sessions into her routine. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean lifestyle, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy skincare practices, too.

In her conversation with Sports Illustrated, Stewart revealed that she's usually driven by financial motivations. However, in this case, her primary motivation was to demonstrate that women of her age can still look and feel fantastic. She regarded this opportunity as a historic moment and felt a responsibility to look her absolute best.

"I'm going to be the oldest person ever I think on the cover of Sports Illustrated," she said of her thoughts when she first learned of the opportunity. "And I don't think about age very much but I thought that this is kind of historic and that I better look really good."

This isn't the first time Stewart has caused a stir on social media. A few years back, at the age of 78, she shared a glamorous poolside selfie on Instagram, which instantly went viral. The image, captured in her East Hampton pool on a sweltering day, featured Stewart with subtle makeup and a fun expression. Fans, including celebrity makeup artist @kristoferbuckle, were quick to compliment her on her youthful look and glow.

Martha is looking absolutely fantastic, and it doesn't much matter whether she wears a bikini or a glam dress, or even sweats. She's been radiating inner and outer beauty for some time, and this Sports Illustrated cover is just the cherry on top of both a successful career and, well, a legend.

