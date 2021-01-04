The Coal Miner's Daughter will release a new album this year. Country legend and Country Music Hall of Fame-member Loretta Lynn has announced that she'll release her new studio album Still Woman Enough, a celebration of women in country music, on March 19, 2021 via Legacy Recordings (a division of Sony Music Entertainment).

Lynns 50th studio album (excluding her collaborations with Conway Twitty) was produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash and features collaborations with Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Carrie Underwood and Tanya Tucker.

Still Woman Enough features a tribute to Mother Maybelle Carter and the Carter Family ("Keep on the Sunny Side") and Hank Williams ("I Saw the Light"), a recreation of her first single "I'm A Honky Tonk Girl," a collaboration with McEntire and Underwood ("Still Woman Enough") and a duet with Price ("One's On The Way") and Tucker ("You Ain't Woman Enough").

The new album also features a new recording of "Still Woman Enough," cowritten with her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, the Shel Silverstein-penned "One's On The Way," "You Ain't Woman Enough" (the title track for her first #1 Billboard Hot Country Album in 1966),"My Love" and "Coal Miner's Daughter Recitation," honoring the 50th anniversary of Lynn's autobiographical hit, "Coal Miner's Daughter."

Lynn even teamed up with Coal Miner's Daughter director David McClister to create a short-film version of "Coal Miner's Daughter Recitation," shot on location at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee and Lynn's "Butcher Holler" replica home.

See the new video below.

The album, primarily recorded at the Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee near Nashville, shares a name with Lynn's 2002 book Still Woman Enough: A Memoir. (Lynn's first memoir, Coal Miner's Daughter, traced Lynn's life on the road, her rise to stardom and relationship with husband DooLittle Lynn or "Doo," and was the basis for the 1980 film starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.)

Last year, the Kentucky-born singer-songwriter and Grand Ole Opry member released Me & Patsy Kickin' Up Dust: My Friendship With Patsy, her memoir about her friendship with Patsy Cline, featuring a foreword written by Dolly Parton.

Lynn was recently honored with her own statue at the historic Ryman Auditorium's Icon Walk.