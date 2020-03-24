Loretta Lynn's Children Have Carried on Their Mother's Country Music Legacy

Country singer Loretta Lynn has been the queen of the country music scene for over 60 years. When the "Coal Miner's Daughter" married her husband at the young age of 15, who would have thought that she'd go on to not only have numerous hit songs throughout her career, but become one of the most celebrated female artists of all time? Not to mention she made it to the top while taking care of her family.

Lynn and her husband, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, had six children together. At one point, they all lived together on the family's ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Here are some things you might not know about Loretta Lynn's children.

Patsy Lynn and Peggy Lynn

The youngest of Loretta Lynn's children were twin daughters. Patsy was named after her mother's close friend and mentor, Patsy Cline. Patsy's twin sister was named after her mother's sister, Peggy Sue Wright.

Perhaps the most well-known of the Lynn children, Patsy and Peggy followed in their mother's footsteps and went on to start their own musical group, The Lynns. The sisters received CMA Award nominations for Vocal Duo of the Year in 1998 and 1999, mostly due to their successful song, "Woman To Woman."

The sisters first decided to start singing together in 1996 but wanted to create their own success in Nashville, so they chose not to publicize their famous mother. They managed to get a gig playing weekly at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Broadway, which led to a meeting with a record label. Just like their mother and aunt Crystal Gayle, the sisters found success and went on to record a self-titled album that charted two songs on the Billboard chart.

Patsy Lynn (now Patsy Lynn Russell) co-produced her mother's 2018 album Wouldn't It Be Great with another member of country music royalty: the son of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, John Carter Cash.

Clara Marie "Cissie" Lynn

Cissie got her mother's musical gene, and her mother has even produced some of her music. She married singer/songwriter, John Beams and told Nashville Music Guide that they have been busy performing on the road over the years.

"My husband and I traveled with our own bus and band till my Daddy got sick," Cissie said. "Then I wanted to go home and stay with him. We opened for several superstars over the years, such as Conway, George Jones, and Mel McDaniel."

Ernest Ray "Ernie" Lynn

Second son Ernie also inherited a musical gift. There are multiple clips of him performing with his country legend mother, including the above.

Betty Sue Lynn

Loretta Lynn's daughter Betty Sue was her first child with Doolittle. She passed away in 2013 after a battle with emphysema in Waverly, Tennessee. She was buried in the Lynn Family Estate Cemetery and had two daughters, Lynn Markworth and Audrey Dyer.

Jack Benny Lynn

Jack Benny sadly passed away at the age of 34. He drowned, trying to cross Duck River on the family's property.