The Strange Story of Loretta Lynn’s Haunted Hurricane Mills Mansion

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has always been an open book when it comes to the intrigue surrounding her 19th century house. The Loretta Lynn Ranch is situated in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, a town which she now completely owns. The singer moved into the property with her husband Mooney in the 1960s. In recent years, she moved into a newly-built home and no longer resides in the original one.

It should be mentioned that the coal miner's daughter has never been shy when talking about her ties to the paranormal. She's been frank about her psychic abilities and the numerous ghostly encounters she's experienced.

Lynn's 19th century home has been the source of reported ghostly apparitions, strange sightings and unexplainable noises. Her daughters reported seeing Confederate soldiers in the home multiple times when they were young. Lynn's eldest son also recounted a time when a soldier tried to take his boots off while in the notoriously chilling "Brown Room."

Interestingly enough, the history of the Hurricane Mills property aligns with these reports. After multiple sightings and unexplained occurrences, Lynn learned that the ranch was the site of a Civil War battle. In fact, nineteen Confederate soldiers are said to be buried on the grounds.

The country singer herself says she has seen a woman in mourning on the property, both inside the home and in the graveyard. The ghost is said to be Beula Anderson, who died a century ago from the grief of losing her baby. People who have worked on the property also have tons of stories of unexplained events. It seems to be undisputed that something strange is going on in the home.

In 2003, the Travel Channel put out a special detailing the hauntings at the plantation with commentary from the Queen of Country Music and her family.

Read More: Butcher Holler, Kentucky is Hallowed Ground Every Country Fan Should Visit at Least Once

Lynn also opened up about trying to call upon the spirits of the house once via a séance. One evening, the singer and a group of friends contacted a ghost that referred to himself as Anderson. On that occasion, the ghost started angrily shaking the table with incredible force. Eventually, it broke after slamming to the floor. After asking around town, Lynn learned that one of the original owners of the home was named James Anderson.

You can have a tour guide lead you through the ranch all year and even stay on the property... if you dare. If you plan your road trip around the visit, you can also grab some memorabilia at the Grist Mill Gift Shop. Coming soon is a replica of her childhood home in Butcher Holler to save fans the trip to Kentucky!

This story was previously published on Aug. 28, 2019.

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Related Videos