Hank Williams standards, including "Lovesick Blues," Your Cheatin' Heart," "Jambalaya" and "Hey, Good Lookin'," got covered heavily over the years by artists seeking to honor Williams or establish their classic country bona fides. Yet of all of Williams' hits, "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" stands out for its awarding array of cover songs, performed by early influencers of rock, pop and country music as well as more modern acts.

Williams' original recording, with its familiar opening line about the lonesome whippoorwill, stands the test of time and deserves consideration as one of the saddest songs ever recorded. It features accompaniment from Pleasant Valley Boys members Zeke Turner (lead guitar), Jerry Byrd (steel guitar) and Louis Innis (rhythm guitar), plus Tommy Jackson (fiddle) and Ernie Newton (bass).

"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" was cut at Herzog Studio in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 30, 1949. It went on to become the B-side to a blues cover, "My Bucket's Got a Hole In It," placing it among Bill Haley and The Comet's "Rock Around the Clock" and Bobbie Gentry's "Ode to Billie Joe" as an all-time great flipside.

Despite not cracking the Billboard charts upon its release, the former B-side's pretty much untouchable nowadays in the eyes and ears of artists and critics, as reflected by its 112th ranking on Rolling Stone's 2011 roundup of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Numerous Nashville stars have cut the song over the years, with it appearing on Williams tribute albums by Charley Pride and others. It's also been a good excuse for superstar team-ups, from George Jones and Randy Travis' duet version to Sara Evans' more recent collaboration with the Old Crow Medicine Show. Even NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw recorded it during his mid-'70's shot at crossing over to country music.

Country and folk-adjacent rock acts dig it, too, with Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan, Leon Russell (as alter-ego Hank Wilson) and The Cowboy Junkies acknowledging the song's greatness over the years.

Best of all, guitarist and composer John Scofield transformed it to a jazz instrumental for his 2016 album Country For Old Men, which might just be the "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" of jokey album titles.

To better establish the song's timelessness and cross-genre appeal, let's take a closer look at five noteworthy interpreters who, like Williams, left indelible marks on popular culture.

BJ Thomas

Thomas suited country, Christian and rock music throughout a career that should be defined by more than his 1968 hit "Hooked on a Feeling." His other noteworthy recordings include this 1966 Williams cover which set the bar high for future interpretations.

Elvis Presley

Presley added to the song's lore by performing it during his 1973 Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite television special. The King introduced his version by saying, "I'd like to sing a song that's... probably the saddest song I've ever heard."

Al Green

While Thomas and Presley covering country classics makes perfect sense, a soul-stirring rendition by Green says much more about how seamlessly the Williams standard translates to other genres.

Little Richard

In a case of real recognizing real, Little Richard, a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's inaugural class, saw fit to add his own spin to a soulful tune by Williams, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame's inaugural class.

Johnny Cash

Cash's history with the song included a late life duet with fellow genre-defiant songwriter and performer Nick Cave. It appears on the final album released during Cash's lifetime, 2002's American IV: The Man Comes Around.

"I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" Lyrics

Hear that lonesome whippoorwill

He sounds too blue to fly

The midnight train is whining low

I'm so lonesome I could cry

I've never seen a night so long

When time goes crawling by

The moon just went behind the clouds

To hide its face and cry

Did you ever see a robin weep

When leaves begin to die

That means he's lost the will to live

I'm so lonesome I could cry

The silence of a falling star

Lights up a purple sky

And as I wonder where you are

I'm so lonesome I could cry