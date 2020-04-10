Country Flashback: Tanya Tucker and Little Richard Bring Rock 'n' Roll Flair to the 1994 CMA Awards

One of the great crossover moments of the '90's came when country stars teamed with African American performers from other genres for the March 1994 album Rhythm, Country and Blues. Later that year at the CMA Awards, one of the album's best duet pairings, Tanya Tucker and Little Richard, performed their fiery rendition of Eddie Cochran's early rock pace-setter "Somethin' Else."

Tucker performed some great televised duets over the years with the likes of Nashville friends Glen Campbell, George Jones and Brandi Carlile, but none of those match the flashiness, fury and downright fun of her on-screen chemistry with one of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's all-time shoo-ins.

"Somethin' Else" was written by Cochran's girlfriend Sharon Sheeley and his older brother Bob Cochran. It's the sort of rock 'n' roll and rockabilly classic that plays off the typical teenager of the time's daydreams about picking up their next date in a new convertible. Whatever typical came to mean for teenagers beyond those early years of rock excluded the experiences of Tucker, a star by age 13 because of the swift success of "Delta Dawn."

Other team-ups on Rhythm, Country and Blues include Aaron Neville and Trisha Yearwood singing "I Fall to Pieces" and Marty Stuart and The Staple Singers' version of The Band's "The Weight." The album debuted atop Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and reached No. 15 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Read More: Watch Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile Go Honky-Tonkin' in New Video For 'Hard Luck'

Per a 1994 article by USA Today's David Zimmerman and James T. Jones IV, all performers were paired up by MCA, with only Stuart and The Staples Singers having met beforehand.

There was also a PBS special about the album which featured footage of Tucker and Little Richard cutting "Somethin' Else" in-studio.