Reba McEntire's Family, From Fellow Country Singers to Accomplished Athletes

Beyond her social media-friendly relationship with actor Rex Linn, Reba McEntire has deep family ties with fellow musical acts and even a few jocks, from her steer roper dad to her race car-driving son.

Read on to meet some of McEntire's current and former kinfolks.

Her Dad, Clark Vincent McEntire

Clark followed in the footsteps of his dad, John McEntire, by becoming a champion steer roper. Reba and her siblings' father reigned as the world's best roper in 1957, 1958 and 1961.

Clark passed away on October 23, 2014.

Her Mom, Jacqueline Smith McEntire

Mom had country music dreams of her own, and she passed her musical passions down to her children.

McEntire's mother died on March 14, 2020.

Her Brother, Pake McEntire

Reba, Susie and Pake performed as the Singing McEntires while Reba was still in high school. As a trio, the siblings honored their world champion steer roper grandfather with the song "The Ballad of John McEntire."

Pake made his own impact as a country singer, scoring three Top 20 hits in 1986.

Her Older Sister, Alice Foran

Older sister Alice Foran was the only McEntire sibling who didn't participate in the family singing group. She's now a retired social worker who resides in their home state of Oklahoma.

Her Younger Sister, Susie McEntire-Eaton

Younger sister Susie was drawn to gospel music. She toured with her sister Reba throughout the '80s and was featured on two of her albums, Heart to Heart (1981) and Unlimited (1982).

Susie released her first solo album in 1993, Real Love, which hit the top 40 on the Christian radio charts. She's released at least 10 more albums since then including more Christian and gospel titles plus a Christmas album. She's been inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame as well as the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. These days she's involved with cowboy churches alongside her husband, Mark Eaton.

Her First Husband, Charlie Battles

McEntire was married to steer wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987. Ten years her senior, Battles had two sons from a previous marriage.

Her Second Husband, Narvel Blackstock

McEntire married Blackstock, her manager and a former steel guitar player, in 1989. The couple guided McEntire's career as Starstruck Management Group.

A joint statement released on Aug. 3, 2015 announced that the couple had been separated for months after 26 years of marriage.

McEntire's Former Stepson, Brandon Blackstock

Fans may recognize the Blackstock surname because of Kelly Clarkson's ex Brandon Blackstock, a talent agent who's one of Narvel's children from before his relationship with McEntire.

A talent manager and music business wiz just like his father, Brandon met future wife Kelly Clarkson in 2006. At the time, he was still married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth. Blackstock and Clarkson wed on Oct. 20, 2013.

The celeb couple has two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. Blackstock has two other children, Savannah and Seth, from his first marriage.

News of their divorce broke in 2020, with the couple citing irreconcilable differences. Court documents obtained by People revealed that the couple will share joint and physical custody of their children, with Kelly having primary custody in Los Angeles. Clarkson's staying in California for her The Kelly Clarkson Show and NBC's The Voice duties, while Blackstock will reside in Montana.

The latest court documents (as of Dec. 2020) show that Blackstock is seeking a whopping $436,000 in monthly support from the original American Idol. TMZ reported that $301,000 of the total Blackstock is asking would be for spousal support, while the remaining $135,000 would cover child support. Blackstock is also asking for $2 million to cover attorney fees.

There's also legal matters claiming Clarkson owes the Starstruck management company unpaid commissions. Clarkson countersued, claiming that the Blackstock family's talent agency violates California Labor Commission code by offering "illegal services" when "procuring, offering, promising or attempting to procure employment or engagements."

Brandon runs the Starstruck management company with his dad. Notable clients of Brandon's include Blake Shelton.

McEntire's Son, Shelby Blackstock

Reba's only son is an accomplished full-time race car driver who made his debut driving a Ford Mustang in the Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge. In 2012, he competed in the U.S. F2000 National Championship with Andretti Autosport. He also finished eighth in points with a best finish of fourth at Road America. In 2015, he raced for Andretti Autosport in the Indy Lights series. He moved to touring car racing in 2019 and finished fourth in points in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. In 2020, he and co-driver Trent Hindman won the GT World Challenge America in an Acura NSX.

Blackstock is engaged to girlfriend Marissa Branch.

Read More: Tim McGraw + More Country Artists React to Violence at U.S. Capitol: 'A Terribly Sad Day for America'

McEntire's Niece, Calamity McEntire

Pake's daughter Calamity follows the family's legacy of sports. Yet instead of roping steers, she coaches women's basketball as an assistant at Dayton University.

She also left her own mark on popular music. Calamity's use of the phrase "pick her weeds and keep the flowers" while chatting with Clarkson inspired the Idol winner's song "Sober," for which Calamity shares songwriting credit.