Tim McGraw + More Country Artists React to Violence at U.S. Capitol: 'A Terribly Sad Day for America'

Tim McGraw is among the country music artists reacting to the violence at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters stormed the nation's legislative building. The incident occurred as Congress began to debate over the certification of Electoral College ballots that would finalize Joe Biden's victory. During the siege, rioters broke windows, clashed with police and ransacked the building. According to D.C. officials, four people are dead after the insurrection. One woman was shot by a Captol Police officer and three more suffered medical emergencies. 14 police officers were injured.

"A terribly sad day for America, a terribly sad day for leadership," the country singer wrote on Twitter.

A terribly sad day for America, a terribly sad day for leadership. — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 6, 2021

McGraw recently teamed with Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard on a new song called "Undivided," a call for unity.

Maren Morris wrote "Today is gonna be hard to shake."

"Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through...thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day," she continued.

Today is gonna be hard to shake. Something my WW2 fighting Paw-Paw never told me about, something my parents never had to go through... thinking about how I will tell my son about this one day. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) January 7, 2021

Singer-songwriter Stella Parton, Dolly Parton's sister, wrote "I am totally outraged watching news this morning as members of Congress continue to say 'a peaceful transition of power is what makes America great!' What the hell is great or peaceful about an insurrection?"

I am totally outraged watching news this morning as members of Congress continue to say “a peaceful transition of power is what makes America great!” What the hell is great or peaceful about an insurrection? — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) January 7, 2021

Kacey Musgraves shared a screenshot of a July 27, 2020 tweet from Donald Trump, which stated "Anarchists, Agitators or Protestors who vandalize or damage our Federal Courthouse in Portland, or any Federal Buildings in any of our Cities or States, will be prosecuted under our recently re-enacted Statues & Monuments Act. MINIMUM TEN YEARS IN PRISON. Don't do it!"

The Grammy-winning country star added "This you @realDonaldTrump?"

"Certify the results and begin the work," Jason Isbell wrote. "You are what you do, and America is not better than this. Not yet."

Certify the results and begin the work. You are what you do, and America is not better than this. Not yet. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 7, 2021

Twitter removed three tweets from Donald Trump's account, one of which included a video of Trump repeating baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. In the video Trump tells supporters to go home, adding "we love you, you're very special." Twitter locked the outgoing president out of his account for 12 hours.

Facebook said it would block Trump's account for 24 hours due to two policy violations, updating the suspension to "indefinite" on Thursday, Jan. 7.

