Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton Remake 1968 Bee Gees Hit 'Words'

Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees collaborates with several of his bluegrass, Americana and country music friends on his new album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook Vol. 1 (out Jan. 8).

Fresh recordings of songs written by Barry and brothers Robin and Maurice Gibb include a new version of Bee Gees classic "Words" featuring Dolly Parton.

Two of the most recognizable voices in popular music elevate a twangy remake of the Bee Gees' global 1968 hit. It's from a time when Gibb and his brothers' music was more of a baroque result of Beatlemania than a spark plug for New York nightlife.

Country fans may recognize "Words" from cover versions by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell and Rita Coolidge.

It's not the first Gibb creation to become a Parton duet. All three Bee Gees share songwriter credit for Parton and Kenny Rogers' 1983 crossover smash "Islands in the Stream."

Gibb recorded one of the first impactful releases of the new year with producer Dave Cobb at Nashville's RCA Studio A.

"I remember walking to where I was going to play guitar and my legs started trembling. I just registered the weight of these two," Cobb told Rolling Stone about working with Gibb and Parton. "They're bigger than legends, they're icons, and they're right there."

Additional guest vocalists range from country music superstar Keith Urban to Gibb's fellow '70s sensation Olivia Newton-John.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to work with Dave and all the artists who stopped by," Gibb said (as quoted by Consequence of Sound). "They were all incredibly generous with their time and talent. They inspired me more than words can express. I feel deep down that Maurice [Gibb] and Robin [Gibb] would have loved this album for different reasons. I wish we could have all been together to do it... but I think we were."

Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook Vol. 1 Track List

01. "I've Gotta Get a Message to You" (feat. Keith Urban)

02. "Words of a Fool" (feat. Jason Isbell)

03. "Run to Me" (feat. Brandi Carlile)

04. "Too Much Heaven" (feat. Alison Krauss)

05. "Lonely Days" (feat. Little Big Town)

06. "Words" (feat. Dolly Parton)

07. "Jive Talkin'" (feat. Miranda Lambert, Jay Buchanan)

08. "How Deep Is Your Love" (feat. Tommy Emanuel, Little Big Town)

09. "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" (feat. Sheryl Crow)

10. "To Love Somebody" (feat. Jay Buchanan)

11. "Rest Your Love on Me" (feat. Olivia Newton-John)

12. "Butterfly" (feat. Gillian Welch, David Rawlings)