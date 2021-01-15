Several of Glen Campbell's kids have built on the legacy of "Gentle on My Mind," "Wichita Lineman" and "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" while finding their own voices as country singers and multi-instrumentalists.

The Campbell kids range from Glen's longtime duet partner and oldest adult child Debby to Ashley, a bluegrass picker turned promising solo act.

Read on to learn how music's shaped the lives of Campbell's children.

Debby Campbell

Glen's oldest child to reach adulthood, Debby, joined her dad's traveling show in 1987. Debby's popularity opened the door for her own show at the Roy Clark Theater in Branson, Mo.

Nowadays, Debby has her own YouTube interview series called The Debby Campbell GoodTime Show-- A homage to her dad's variety television series The Glen Campbell GoodTime Hour.

She's the second child born from Campbell's marriage to his first wife, Diane Kirk (which lasted from 1955-1959). Older brother Glen Travis Campbell Jr. was born prematurely and died a few days after his 1955 birth.

Kelli and Travis Campbell

Glen's marriage to Billie Jean Nunley (1959-1976) brought him three more children: Kelli, William Travis and Wesley Kane. Fans of the GoodTime Hour might remember Kelli and Travis from their appearance on the show's 1970 Christmas episode. Their younger brother Wesley Kane (born Feb. 12, 1969) appeared during the GoodTime Hour's 1969-1972 run as a tiny baby.

Dillon Campbell

The only child from Glen's marriage to Sarah Jan Davis (1976-1980) has blazed his own trail as a Nashville-based singer-songwriter. Though he's the child of country music royalty, Dillon cites David Bowie, Interpol and Paul Simon as his biggest influences. That's not out of the ordinary, considering the influence of rock and pop on most things labeled Americana.

Cal Campbell

Cal, Shannon and Ashley Campbell are Glen's three youngest children. Their mother, the former Kim Woollen, was Glen's wife from 1982 until his 2017 passing. All three joined their dad's band in 2010, with Cal playing drums.

Cal was born in 1983 and by 1988, he appeared with his dad on Crook & Chase for an adorable jam session.

Read More: Meet Conway Twitty's Musically Talented Children

Shannon Campbell

Shannon was born in 1985 and inherited his dad's gifts as a guitarist. He's stuck with the family business since Glen's passing, performing alongside his banjo picking sister Ashley as she forges a solo career.

Ashley Campbell

With all due respect to her brothers, Ashley was the breakout star from I'll Be Me, the 2014 documentary about her dad's battle with Alzheimer's Disease and his farewell tour. That's in part because of "Remembering," a moving addition to the film's soundtrack and a co-write with Kai Welch.

Since then, Ashley (born in 1986) has made her presence felt as a banjo player, singer and songwriter with debut album The Lonely One, featuring hopeful single "A New Year." Sophomore album Something Lovely was released in 2020.

This story previously ran on Aug. 4, 2020.