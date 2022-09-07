12 Country Star Children Who Are Carrying on the Family Tradition

Sometimes country music just runs in your blood. It's passed down from parent to child and carried on throughout the generations. Like a famous second-generation country singer once said, "it's a family tradition." Here are twelve country star children who are carrying on the family business.

12. Miley Cyrus

The superstar daughter of '90s hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus does a little bit of everything. She's an actress and pop star, but she has been known to fully embrace her country roots. As the goddaughter of the one and only Dolly Parton, Cyrus has been known to cover some classics over the years, including Parton's megahit "Jolene." Not to mention the showstopping performance of "Man of Constant Sorrow" she gave in 2018 to honor George Clooney, star of the classic bluegrass film O Brother, Where Art Thou?

11. Krystal Keith

The daughter of Toby Keith, Krystal Keith released her first song with her famous father back in 2004, a cover of Inez and Charlie Foxx's "Mockingbird." The father/daughter duo even performed the song together at the CMA Awards that year. Fast forward to 2013, and Keith released her first single, "Daddy Dance with Me," on her debut album, Whiskey & Lace. Five years later, she released a follow-up album, Boulder.

10. Aubrie Sellers

As the daughter of singer/songwriters Jason Sellers and Lee Ann Womack, it's no surprise Aubrie Sellers has some serious pipes. In addition to the two albums she's released herself, Sellers collaborated with her famous mother, "I Hope You Dance" singer Lee Ann Womack, on Dr. Ralph's 2015 album, Ralph Stanley and Friends: A Man of Constant Sorrow.

9. Sam Williams

As the son of Hank Williams Jr and grandson of Hank Williams, Sam Williams has country music in his blood. His style definitely sounds more modern, getting inspiration from pop and R&B in addition to the country classics he was raised on. His debut album Glasshouse Children even includes collaborations with country stars Keith Urban and Dolly Parton.

8. Allie Colleen

Unlike most on this list, Allie Colleen chose to drop her famous father's last name and pave her own path in the world of country music. As the daughter of Garth Brooks, she's definitely got some serious skills in her lineage. Allie is based in Nashville and has been cranking out her own music since 2019.

7. Jesse Keith Whitley

Jesse Keith Whitley, the son of country greats Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, regularly plays shows and is sometimes even joined by his famous mother onstage. In the video below, the two perform the Keith Whitley classic "Don't Close Your Eyes."

6. Jenny Gill

Jenny Gill may have learned the ropes from her country superstar father, Vince Gill, but the singer is forging a path all her own. Gill released her debut EP, The House Sessions, in 2016, a mix of country-blues songs that showcase her soulful voice.

5. Holly Williams

The granddaughter of Hank Sr. and the daughter of Bocephus, Holly Williams was destined to be a country singer. But Holly Williams stands on her own, taking inspiration from her famous family to create something entirely new. Williams' 2013 album The Highway is an impressive collection of songs of love and loss.

4. Lukas Nelson

Being the son of Willie Nelson is a crash course in songwriting, performing, and generally just being one of the coolest people on the planet. If Lukas Nelson is any indication, Willie Nelson is one great teacher. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have been releasing music since 2015 and even memorably featured as Bradley Cooper's band in A Star is Born.

3. Shooter Jennings

The son of Waylon Jennings, Shooter Jennings has always followed in his dad's outlaw footsteps. After taking several walks on the country-rock side, Jennings returned to his country roots with the stripped-down single "Coming Home," released in 2016.

2. Ashley Campbell

Ashley Campbell is the daughter of Glen Campbell, and it's clear she inherited her father's immense talent. Campbell memorably wrote "Remembering" about her dad's tragic battle with Alzheimer's disease. The song was even featured in the documentary Glen Campbell...I'll Be Me.

1. Ben Haggard

Ben Haggard, the youngest son of Merle Haggard, grew up playing guitar in his dad's band, The Strangers. Today, Ben carries on his dad's legacy. Along with his brother Noel, Ben regularly performs the Hag's songs for fans old and new. The youngest Haggard has acquired a social media following for his covers of country classics and plans on releasing an album of original songs.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2017. It was updated on Sept. 7, 2022.

