Flashback: Willie Nelson and Sons Sing Incredible Version of 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain'

When it comes to Willie Nelson's sons Micah and Lukas, the apple didn't fall far from the tree. You can see the proof in this new video of the three singing one of Nelson's most iconic country songs, "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain."

In a new Facebook video, Lukas Nelson shares a personal story with his brother and father about the tune. "The first song that you taught me dad, when I was a kid, was 'Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain,' Lukas says. "Was it really?" Willie replies.

Sure enough, it's how Lukas learned the "E" chord.

"I remember asking you what you wanted for your birthday," Lukas says. "I was like 10 or 11. You were like, 'You know what would make me happy? Is if you learned to play guitar.'"

"And I took that to heart," Lukas says. That night, Willie taught him "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain." To make things even a little cooler, a woman named Elaina Rose commented on the video with another story about a legendary Nashville songwriter. "This is such a special song for me," Rose commented. "My great grandfather Fred Rose wrote this song in 1944. It was first recorded by his business partner, Roy Acuff in 1945 but didn't become a hit until Willie. Lovely to hear this morning. Thanks guys!"

Willie Nelson released his version of the song in 1975 on the album Red Headed Stranger. Since then, it became one of the greatest songs in country music history, ranking up there with Patsy Cline's recording of the Nelson-penned "Crazy," such Kris Kristofferson originals as "Help Me Make It Through the Night" and the greatest hits by Merle Haggard and Nelson's fellow Highwaymen Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings. It even landed on Rolling Stones' list of the 500 greatest songs of all time at No. 302.

When this video popped up on Facebook in 2017, Nelson was promoting an album called Willie And The Boys: Willie's Stash No. 2, which features Nelson and his sons singing 12 classic tunes. Nelson also often tours with his kids when they're available to join, making music truly a family affair. Seven album cuts were Hank Williams covers.

"Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" Lyrics

In the twilight glow I see them

Blue eyes cryin' in the rain

When we kissed goodbye and parted

I knew we'd never meet again

Love is like a dyin' ember

Only memories remain

Through the ages I'll remember

Blue eyes cryin' in the rain

Some day when we meet up yonder

We'll stroll hand in hand again

In a land that knows no partin'

Blue eyes cryin' in the rain

Now my hair has turned to silver

All my life I've loved in vain

I can see her star in heaven

Blue eyes crying in the rain

