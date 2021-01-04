Florida Georgia Line: Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard to Release Solo Music

Just because recent rumors of a Florida Georgia Line (FGL) breakup proved to be false doesn't mean that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley won't spend more time doing their own thing.

In an Instagram video shared on New Year's Day, the duo opened up about their individual musical goals.

This newest twist in the "Cruise" singers' journey began with Kelley writing songs in his spare time while waiting out the pandemic in Florida.

"I just felt, I think I'm supposed to sing these, and probably have a project or an outlet for these to come out on," Kelley said of songs that won't necessarily fit FGL's sound.

Kelley expects to live out a "lifelong dream" and release solo music by the summer. Hubbard has yet to specify when we should expect new music reflecting his singer-songwriter vision.

In addition to announcing separate recording projects, the members of FGL doubled down on dismissing rumors of a split. Speculation began in the fall after social media sleuths noticed that Hubbard and his wife Hayley unfollowed Kelley on Instagram. Right before the unfollowing drama came to light, Kelley and his wife Brittney had joined other country music personalities in using Instagram to ask if large, public celebrations of president-elect Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump meant that touring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should be a-okay.

"So anyone who says that, you can just tell 'em, hey, from the mouth of Tyler and BK, we're not breaking up. We're just venturing out, we're just doing some individual things that we're excited about," Hubbard said (as transcribed by Taste of Country).

Both FGL members appeared on SiriusXM's Exit 209 With Storme Warren in November to clear the air about their alleged rift, building off Billboard's report that there's "no truth" to breakup rumors.

"I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political, you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on," Hubbard said. "And, and I even called him and told him, I said, 'Hey buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your stories right now. So I'm just going to, so that's why I'm unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You're still my brother.' I just didn't want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn't a big deal. Like, like we, like we said, we're, we're on great terms. We're feeling stronger than ever. We're loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we're in now and, uh, excited for the future."

FGL's shared future includes its fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, which arrives in February.