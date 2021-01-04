Blake Shelton Draws Criticism With New Song 'Minimum Wage'

Blake Shelton wrapped up 2020 by premiering a new song and music video, "Minimum Wage," on NBC's New Year's Eve television special.

The Oklahoma-born country singer tells of his love for Gwen Stefani with a chorus that goes: "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage / Girl, your love is money."

Even if the country music star meant no ill will with this analogy, many on social media found Shelton's lyrics to be out of touch at a time when COVID-19 (the coronavirus pandemic) still leaves many businesses closed or operating at a limited capacity and many Americans under- or unemployed and struggling to pay rent.

"Does anyone else find Blake Shelton's 'Minimum Wage' song to be incredibly tone deaf to our country's current state?," wrote one Twitter user.

"The irony of listening to a millionaire Blake Shelton singing about 'love on minimum wage' at the end of 2020 might be lost on its target audience," adds another Twitter user.

Even relatively positive reactions to the new song question its timing.

"I wish he wrote more of his own music because he's an incredible song writer," read one fan's Tweet. "There's a time for songs like 'Minimum Wage' but it isn't now. It's not relatable. People are out of work due to the pandemic. They're fighting for their livelihoods as businesses are forced to close."

Defenders of Shelton's song include fellow Oklahoma-born songwriter Ronnie Dunn.

The “beef” is yet another of those misguided social issue (cultural scams) that are concocted to further divide this... Posted by Ronnie Dunn on Monday, January 4, 2021

"Now, they want to attack country singers for being successful," Dunn wrote on Facebook. "I slept on a mattress on the floor in a musician friend's spare bedroom and played BEER JOINTS / DIVE BARS for years before I ever made a $100. Most country singers pay dues and go through things to become successful that no sane human being would."

Per Forbes, Shelton earned around $43.5M in 2020, thanks in part to his judging gig on NBC's The Voice. Stefani's total net worth gets projected as high as $150 million.

Other songs resulting from Shelton and Stefani's romance include the hit duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Shelton told the special's host, Carson Daly, that the "Minimum Wage" music video was directed by Stefani's brother, Todd.

The song and video are currently unavailable online.

