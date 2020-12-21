Dolly Parton's Sister Stella Knocks 'Old Moldy' Politicians' Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic

Stella Parton, Dolly's sister and fellow country music artist, isn't happy about "old moldy" politicians moving to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Americans struggling financially and physically during a pandemic.

"If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can't some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves?" she wrote on Twitter. "I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes."

If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves? I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 19, 2020

Stella then took aim at certain celebrity ministers.

"I haven't heard of one Televangelist donating one damn cent to the research fund but they sure can fleece the flock and try to cast out demons when they are possessed themselves!," she added in a separate Tweet.

A stellar example of Dolly's generosity came on April 1 when the singer announced that she'd donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's work on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (which is different from Pfizer and Biontech's vaccine research).

The New England Journal of Medicine's preliminary report on Moderna's vaccine credits Dolly with helping find a healthcare breakthrough.

Dolly's kindness toward Vanderbilt paved the way for several research papers on the virus plus convalescent plasma studies, which treat people infected with the virus with the plasma of those carrying antibodies against the virus.

"My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure," Dolly wrote on social media.

In a follow-up tweet, the country legend wrote that she hopes her generosity towards the Nashville-based hospital "encourages people that can afford it to make donations."

Read More: Country Stars React to Joe Biden's Presidential Election Victory Over Donald Trump

Dolly's since told BBC's The One Show (as quoted by CNN) that she's "very honored and very proud" that her donation sped up progress toward a COVID-19 vaccination.

Beyond the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund's strides toward a coronavirus vaccine, the "Jolene" songwriter and East Tennessee native helps others through such initiatives as her Imagination Library, which provides children with free books.

Stella, the younger sister of Dolly and the sixth of 12 children, found chart success in the '70s with "I Want to Hold You in My Dreams Tonight," "Standard Lie Number One" and other hits. Her most recent album, Survivor, came out in 2018.