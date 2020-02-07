A week before the Aug. 23 release of her first album in 17 years, While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker shared one last single, "Bring My Flowers Now."

Written by Tucker, Brandi Carlile and Tim and Phil Hanseroth, the song updates a couple of classics: The Carter Family's "Give Me the Roses While I Live" and Flatt & Scruggs' "Give Me Flowers While I'm Living." Each song finds an aging or ailing narrator insisting that loved ones don't wait until the funeral to break out rosy words and lush flower arrangements. It's down-home common sense about appreciating our elders and the positive influences in our lives.

The song, which won Tucker her first Grammy Award (for Best Country Song), was written while Tucker was recording her critically-acclaimed album While I'm Livin', produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings.

"Brandi came into the control room and said, 'Tanya, let's try and write that song you've been writing for the last 30 years.' " Tucker said during her recent show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (quote via The Tennesseean.)

The song represents a career renaissance for the country legend, who reflected on her career during her 2020 Grammy acceptance speech.

"No matter how young or old you are, never stop following your dreams," Tucker said.

If anyone gives the Texas-born legend her due on this side of eternity, it's co-producers Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Beyond this chance for them to help Tucker celebrate the musical history all three love, the album captures the take-no-prisoners attitude of one of country music's greatest independent spirits and creative forces.

"Bring My Flowers Now" Lyrics:

Bring my flowers now, while I'm living

I won't need your love when I'm gone

Don't spend time, tears, or money

On my old breathless body

If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on

All the miles cast a long shadow

I'd take a couple back if I could

I'd have learned to play guitar

Tell my daddy more I loved him

But I believe, for the most part, I done good

There's always sunrise and rainbows and babies

And the little things I cherish on my way

Even though one day

They'll bury me and Jesse Ray

I just know we're gonna ride again someday

Bring my flowers now, while I'm living

I won't need your love when I'm gone

Don't spend time, tears, or money

On my ol' breathless body

Well, if your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on

The days are long but the years are lightning

They're bright and they will never strike again

I wish I'd been a better friend

A better daughter to my mother

There's no going back when your back's against the wind

So if you got love, then you're sittin' on a gold mine

And you can't take it with you when you go

So don't wait to help your sister

Forgive your brother and your neighbor

We all think we've got the time until we don't

Bring my flowers now, while I'm living

I won't need your love when I'm gone

Don't spend time, tears, or money

On my old breathless body

If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on

If your heart is in them flowers, bring 'em on

This article was originally published in August of 2019.

