Tanya Tucker, Willie Nelson + More Win at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tanya Tucker was a big winner at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The country legend took home Grammy awards for Best Country Song (for "Bring My Flowers Now") and Best Country Album (for While I'm Livin').

After earning 14 nominations over the years, Tucker won her first ever Grammy with her Best Country Song nod.

"No matter how young or old you are, never stop following your dreams," Tucker said in her acceptance speech.

Brandi Carlile, who produced Tucker's album While I'm Livin' with Shooter Jennings, used her acceptance speech to applaud Tucker.

"This is really Tanya's moment and this is her song and the song is the story of her life," Carlile said. "It's one of the great honors of my life to stand up here next to you, Tanya, while you get your first Grammy at 61 years old. A woman in country music leading the way!"

Willie Nelson also won for Best Country Solo Performance for "Ride Me Back Home," the title track to his 2019 album.

Country duo Dan+Shay won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for "Speechless."

Dolly Parton took home the Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song for "God Only Knows," her collaboration with For King and Country.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus each became first time Grammy winners for their country-pop crossover "Old Town Road," which earned a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance and Best Music Video.

See the full list of country, folk and Americana Grammy winners below.

2020 Grammy Winners (Country, Folk, Americana Artists):

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker -- WINNER

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker -- WINNER

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

"Some of It," Eric Church

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin; Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson -- WINNER

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay -- WINNER

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb' Mo' -- WINNER

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Black Myself," Our Native Daughters

"Call My Name," I'm With Her -- WINNER

"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash

"Faraway Look," Yola

"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill

Best American Roots Performance

"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles -- WINNER

"Father Mountain," Calexico and Iron & Wine

"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

"Call My Name," I'm With Her

"Faraway Look," Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland -- WINNER

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin -- WINNER

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns

"God Only Knows," For King & Country and Dolly Parton -- WINNER

"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey

"God's Not Done With You," Tauren Wells

"Rescue Story," Zach Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land, Gary Clark Jr. -- WINNER

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," Chris Stapleton

"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton

"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper -- WINNER

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Suspirium," Thom Yorke

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) -- WINNER

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Seniorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Music Video

"We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"Cellophane," FKA Twigs

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus -- WINNER

"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo

