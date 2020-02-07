Tanya Tucker Says She Dyed Her Hair Pink for a Friend Battling Cancer

Throughout her career renaissance, country star Tanya Tucker has turned heads--and stirred up online naysayers--with her pink hair. However you may feel, Tucker's hairdo isn't about you. Instead, she sports pink to support her friend Shirley Burns, who's been battling bladder cancer.

"I wear my pink hair not by choice, but I wear it for my friend who is going through chemo and cancer for the third time," Tucker explains in a recent Facebook video. "So I wear it for her and all the women fighting this terrible disease."

Why the pink hair? Why the pink hair? It's my way of celebrating life in solidarity with my friend Shirley who's currently battling bladder cancer, and all those affected by the disease. In honor of #WorldCancerDay, I want to encourage y'all to check out the link below for ways you can support right from where you're at. Together, we can beat this!https://www.worldcancerday.org/take-action Posted by Tanya Tucker on Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Tucker's pink hair has been part of her look since reemerging in 2019 with assists from new album While I'm Livin's co-producers Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings and Carlile's twin band mates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. At this point, it's a look we can associate with country music legends and artists who waited way too long for their first Grammy wins.

For very encouraging reasons, the "Delta Dawn" singer's new look might be old news before she gets a chance to hopefully rack up more Grammy awards and claim her rightful spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame's rotunda alongside Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Glen Campbell and others.

"It looks like Shirley is going into remission, so maybe I can get my blonde hair back," Tucker adds.

Like fellow Texas native and Nashville star Miranda Lambert, Tucker uses her platform to champion her four-legged friends. After explaining the meaning behind her pink hair, Tucker promoted finding cures for cancers faced by both humans and dogs. As mentioned in the video, Tucker's late golden retriever Kona battled cancer with help from Colorado State University's James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital. New treatments for dogs may in the long run aid human cancer patients.

