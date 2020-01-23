Hear Lukas Nelson, Shooter Jennings Take On 'Mammas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys'

An excerpt from famous sons Lukas Nelson and Shooter Jennings' cover of "Mammas, Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys" has opened Netflix series The Ranch since its 2016 debut. Now fans of songwriters Ed and Patsy Bruce's classic, made famous by the recent duet partners' dads Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings, finally get to hear the new version in its entirety. The duet is from The Ranch's official soundtrack, which arrives on Jan. 24.

The album mostly features previously released material by country music artists signed to the label that's releasing it, Nashville-based Curb Records. Its release date coincides with the launch of the series' eighth and final season, starring Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott. Since the series debuted, episodes named after country songs have had impressive, country-heavy soundtracks.

The younger Nelson has made a name for himself in recent years via his involvement with the A Star is Born soundtrack, tours with Neil Young and his own band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's 2019 album Turn Off the News (Build a Garden). Jennings has excelled as a solo artist and a co-producer, alongside Brandi Carlile, of Tanya Tucker's Grammy award-nominated return to form While I'm Livin'.

The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack) Track List

1. "Rumor (Glover Mix)," Lee Brice

2. "Things That I Lean On," Wynonna & The Big Noise feat. Jason Isbell

3. "Slower," Filmore

4. "Whiskey on My Breath," Love and Theft

5. "Nobody," Dylan Scott

6. "Home to the Water," Mallary Hope

7. "Thank God for You," Rodney Atkins

8. "Runs in the Family," BoDeans

9. "One at a Time," Jackson Michelson

10. "Joshua Tree," Ruthie Collins

11. "Ain't Bad for a Good Ol' Boy," Mo Pitney

12. "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," Shooter Jennings & Lukas Nelson

