Waylon Jennings' 1989 Performance of 'America' is the Perfect Tribute to the USA

Waylon Jennings is known for so much in the world of country music. He was a member of supergroup The Highwaymen with Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, and Johnny Cash, married to Jessi Colter, and forever made his mark on outlaw country during his time performing in Nashville and across the country.
In 1989, the country music icon performed "America" at Austin City Limits. The song was written by Sammy Johns as the first single for Jennings' 1984 album, Waylon's Greatest Hits, Vol. 2. Not only do the lyrics describe what it means to be an American, but it secured Jennings a nomination for CMA Music Video of the Year.
Read More: This Classic Waylon Jennings Tribute is Country Music at its Finest
1984 was the year that Jennings decided to part ways with RCA Records after 20 years. He wanted a special song to mark the end of the partnership and was inspired by the Olympics that year. He wanted something patriotic and Sammy Johns had written "America" for him years earlier. It seemed like the perfect time to pull the song out and actually record it.
The best part of the song is it's really a statement paying homage to the land and people in our country. We aren't perfect and everyone has their issues but we should celebrate what makes people unique and special. "America" is the ultimate Waylon Jennings song to celebrate the Fourth of July and honor the great nation we call home.
"America" Lyrics:
Some have said, down through history
If you last it's a mystery
But I guess they don't know, what they're talking about
From the mountains down to the sea
You've become such a habit with me
America, America
Well I come from, down around Tennessee
But the people in California
Are nice to me, America
It don't matter where I may roam
Tell you people that it's home sweet home
America, America
And my brothers are all black and white, yellow too
And the red man is right, to expect a little from you
Promise and then follow through, America
And the men who fell on the plains
And lived, through hardship and pain
America, America
And the men who could not fight
In a war that didn't seem right
You let them come home, America
And my brothers are all black and white, yellow too
And the red man is right, to expect a little from you
Promise and then follow through, America
Well I come from, down around Tennessee
But the people in California
Are nice to me, America
It don't matter where I may roamAnd my brothers are all black and white, yellow too
And the red man is right, to expect a little from you
Promise and then follow through,
America
Tell you people that it's home sweet home
America, America
America, America
And my brothers are all black and white, yellow too
And the red man is right, to expect a little from you
Promise and then follow through, America
It's home sweet home, America
America, America