Music legend Waylon Jennings helped pave the way for the outlaw country movement. He passed away on February 13, 2002, due to complications from diabetes, but fans will continue to follow his music for years to come.

Just a few days after Jennings' death, following a 20 year absence from the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Hank Williams Jr performed alongside country stars Marty Stuart and Travis Tritt to pay homage to the musician. "Eyes of Waylon," from Williams 1995 album, Hog Wild, was included in their set.

Hank Jr. told CMT that he was inspired to write the song after running into Jennings and his wife Jessi Colter on an airplane.

"We got to sit together and shoot the breeze -- and I had a chance to show him the song I had just written that day. I know he wouldn't care me tellin' he had tears in his eyes that day -- especially not today when we've all got 'em."

Below is their iconic performance, honoring Jennings' legacy.

Read More: This Classic Waylon Jennings Clip is a Reminder of His Artistic Genius

"Eyes of Waylon" Lyrics:

When it comes to real rounders, there's only one

That was better than I was at havin' some fun

Now it's true he shows grey in his beard

Does that mean he's history, or is he a pillar and a peer

This music called country, somethin' we all make

No, it didn't just happen cause of the latest rage

Soon he was the biggest thing to come along in Nashville in those days

He sang his song called "Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way"

I don't know if he did or not but I sure know what I saw

The 1st triple platinum in that town was hanging on his wall

Radio will play him until the end of time

Because he's a real legend not the phony kind

And I looked in the eyes of Waylon

And there I saw things that I'd never seen before

I saw a father and a brother and a friend

I saw the nights we spent while out on the road

It's not the money, it's not the fame, it's not the ladies

And the eyes of Waylon just told me so

Yes, I looked in the eyes of Waylon

There I learned things that I better know

And if I doubted there is a hillbilly heaven

The eyes of Waylon just told me so

And if I doubted there is a hillbilly heaven

The eyes of old Waylon just told me so

Now Watch: The Western That Starred The Highwaymen