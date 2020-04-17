The Loves and Rumored Romances of Elvis Presley, From Priscilla to Ann-Margret

Elvis Presley has always had a reputation as a ladies man. The King of Rock 'n' Roll had many a lady guest visit Graceland in Memphis as well as his Las Vegas hotels over the years (who can resist a rock legend who was also a soldier in the United States Army, right?). Nearly all of Elvis's affairs over the years ranged somewhere from legendary secrets to media maelstrom.

Here are five of The King's most famous female companions.

1. Priscilla Presley

Priscilla Beaulieu Presley married Elvis in a charming wedding ceremony on May 1, 1967 and went down in rock history forever as the wife of The King. She was Elvis's only wife. She was infamously only 14-years-old and in high school when they met in Germany while Elvis was in the U.S. Army. They dated for 8 years -- under strict rules from Priscilla's parents and especially Priscilla's father, Paul Beaulieu, who expected Elvis to propose to their daughter -- before finally marrying. They had Elvis's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, but the marriage did not last.

Elvis's eye began to wander after their daughter was born and Priscilla eventually strayed as well, admitting in her memoir, Elvis and Me, to having an affair with a karate instructor named Mike Stone. The couple divorced in 1972, though Priscilla kept her ex-husband's name and, after his death, oversaw his legacy.

2. Ann-Margret

Perhaps Elvis's most famous Hollywood romance, the two met while filming Viva Las Vegas and apparently hit it off. The affair with his co-star happened while Elvis was technically dating his future wife, and Priscilla has said that Ann-Margret was the woman she feared the most. Even after the two married their respective spouses they remained admirers of each other, with Elvis often sending Ann-Margret flowers. When Elvis died, Ann-Margret traveled to Memphis, Tennessee to attend his funeral.

3. Natalie Wood

Though the two only dated briefly and may have not done much more than enjoy a few meals together, Wood did go meet Elvis's family in Memphis. Unfortunately for Elvis, that move backfired. When she got back from Memphis, Wood told her sister, "He can sing, but he can't do much else."

4. Cybill Shepherd

The young beauty from The Last Picture Show, who started out as Miss Teenage Memphis, dated Elvis briefly and claimed in her biography that she may or may not have introduced some new "sexual techniques" to The King.

5. Rita Moreno

Like her West Side Story co-star Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno is linked to Elvis as well, and by her own admission they definitely got down and dirty. Moreno says she slept with Elvis mostly to make her main beau, Marlon Brando, jealous. Turns out it worked. Brando was so angry that, according to Moreno, he started throwing chairs across the room.