No matter the circumstance, it never hurts to have a quality and inexpensive gift on hand (or in mind) for your loved ones. You don't need a special occasion to enjoy the act of giving, and these ideas make it easier than ever. When you don't have time to DIY but want to show your friends or family that they're on your mind, consider these gifts under $5 for a convenient go-to.

These cheapo gifts are on the wacky side, so don't expect them to fill in in a Mother's Day pinch or anything. Plus, I don't know your mom, but she probably deserves something special on the big holidays. All things considered, these present ideas are more fun than a keychain and not as gift shop-ey as a shot glass. Still, you'd be surprised with what you can get for under $5 on Amazon. Check out these crafty and clever options.

Best Gifts Under $5

This cheap gift is sure to get a laugh with your family and friends. Then, when they're pulling it out of a tote bag in class or at the coffee shop, it's sure to get a laugh from their friends and family. I nose (get it?) that this is the gift that keeps on giving. I only wish that it could fit on a keyring.

The internet calls it a scalp massager, I'd call it my new best friend. Soft silicone bristles to scrub my skull with? Yes, please. Who knew such a high-quality massage could be so affordable? Apparently, the folks selling this gift under $5 do!

People love a good self-care-oriented gift, but quality aloe facemasks can be a bit more than $5, and you should never skimp on good skincare. Since we were already covering inexpensive shower accessories, a bath bomb fits right in. These fizzing wonders are more exciting than lip balm, yet more relaxing than paying out the wazoo for other bath products. Treat someone to a soothing night with lemon and bergamot scents.

They say this mug is unbreakable. That makes it a thoughtful gift for the clumsy coffee lover (or kid) in your life. The durable Japanese design has longevity and will surely go further than a Starbucks gift card. For under $5, you can get this gift for a child just to see how long it actually lasts. Maybe they'll keep it all the way until their own java-drinking day.

How funny are these animals? Get this as a graduation gift for that college student who finally has the free time to read for enjoyment. They'll get a kick out of these animals, just like these animals are getting a kick out of seeing someone pick up a book. My new goal is to live life with as much excitement as these critters. Put them in a gift bag and watch someone have a laugh.

This is one cute gift under $5!

A personal manicure kit is another low-price option that can be considered a self-care gift under $5. Pair it with special nail polish, and your loved one can have the cheapest pedicures around. This kit comes with all the essentials they'll need.

This might be the best last-minute birthday gift out there. Is it extravagant? No. But read that name again. This cast iron bottle opener is everything they need and all at a downhome price.

Some of these items will make excellent holiday gifts and Christmas stocking stuffers when the time comes around, but a gift under $5 is really great for any time of the year. Shop other wacky and creative choices on Amazon today.

