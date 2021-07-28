'Willie Nelson & Family': A Willie Nelson Documentary Series is in the Works

Country music legend Willie Nelson and his family and friends are the subjects of an upcoming docuseries. Willie Nelson & Family, co-directed by Thom Zimny and Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Oren Moverman, will capture Nelson's incredible life and career.

Willie Nelson Docuseries

Deadline reports that filming for the Blackbird Presents and Sight Unseen documentary series, developed by Nelson manager Mark Rothbaum and Blackbird Presents Founder and Chief Creative Officer Keith Wortman, is currently underway in Austin, Texas.

Per Deadline, Nelson, along with his family and friends, is providing access to his archives and will be participating in the project.

Directors Zimny and Moverman said it's an honor to help tell the story of the 88-year-old music icon.

"Words like 'honored,' 'excited,' and "humbled' don't come close to describing the way we feel about being entrusted with telling Willie's story," Zimny and Moverman said in a statement. "And what a story it is! We are celebrating the music, the career, the long road, the family, friends, and history. But, more than anything, we are piecing together a narrative -- one never before seen in its entirety -- about an extraordinary man with a unique ability to bring people together; folks of all races, orientations, genders, political ideologies, and musical leanings. These days, we sure could use the healing powers of Willie Nelson."

Nelson recently released the memoir Willie Nelson's Letters to America. Next month, he'll hit the road on the Outlaw Music Festival Tour, featuring Chris Stapleton, Yola, Sturgill Simpson, Lucinda Williams and more.

In September, the Red Headed Stranger will headline his annual Farm Aid, a year after the pandemic forced the 2020 edition to be held as a livestream event.

