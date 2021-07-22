Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When I think about all the aspects that make up a good shower experience, water pressure and water flow are top of the list. What's worse than stepping into a shower that's struggling to do the one thing showers are made for? A quick and easy way to solve this problem and make your bathtime better is with a waterfall shower head.

Waterfall shower heads turn your bathroom into a home spa. The mix of high-pressure and water flow is enough to convince you that you're showering in nature (just close your eyes). Everybody deserves that sort of relaxation in their lives. Check out these five showerheads for a fresh update to your bath.

Best Waterfall Shower Heads

Start with the basics. This simple adjustable shower head from NewMoon clocks at 4.6-stars out of 5, with 3,600 ratings. It's pretty clear why people are raving over it. The 11" shower arm is made of solid brass. Adjust it all you want, this faucet is in your shower for the (rust-free) long-haul.

You can adjust the single handle to point down like a real waterfall or to spray at an angle. An oversized gear joint connects right onto your shower wall for an effortless and easy installation. You won't need to shower after screwing this on, but you'll want one!

With patented air blowing technology, this dual shower head creates a high-quality, high-pressure rainfall. SR Sun Rise believes so much in this bathroom luxury that it even has a 10-year warranty.

Installation of this shower faucet will require DIY or plumbing knowledge, but the effort is worth it for such an effective unit-- especially if you're already in the middle of a remodel. Just ask this reviewer:

Best of all, you can match this shower head with your bathroom faucets: it comes in brushed nickel or oil-rubbed bronze. No sign of brushed gold yet.

This shower panel from Hiendure has an astounding 196 single holes, each fitted with a silicone nozzle to replicate falling water. It truly is a relaxation and spa combo for your shower.

The (adjustable) square rainfall showerhead is made of laser-welded stainless steel for a thin profile that resists rust, even while dumping 2.5 GPM (gallons per minute). To calm your cranium, just screw this soaker onto your shower and step inside. Close your eyes, and you might forget that you're not actually in a rainforest.

This is another heavy-duty waterfall shower head that requires some capable DIYing, but the pay-off is even bigger than with the Sun Rise shower head. For starters, the installation of this trim kit will add a handheld showerhead to the mix. Now you can get waterfall action in a few new ways.

The 59" shower hose adds several different spray patterns to the mix, including one with... lighter pressure? The maker of this shower calls that "spa" mode. Personally, I prefer a "torrential downpour" mode.

Dream Spa has a flood of functionality compared to other waterfall showerheads. Eight different settings? How will I ever settle on just one? Fortunately, the company thought about this while designing this unit. A 3-way diverter allows you to use both the fixed showerhead and the hose showerhead all at once. Make as many different combinations as you want.

Dream Spa even sells cool LED showerheads. LED lights in the shower? Now it's a party.

Waterfall showerheads are a simple way to make your baths more soothing, but there are loads of other easy home additions that turn your shower into a source of peace. Check out other home essentials on Amazon today!

