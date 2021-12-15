Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes shopping for the person you love most can be difficult no matter how well you know them. Cheap gifts can be an obvious giveaway that you didn't put much thought into it, even if you had the right intentions. Thankfully, gift sets are the perfect solution to this problem. Gift sets for women are the perfect gift (and a thoughtful gift) to give because they take into consideration the everyday items we use.

Whether you need a last-minute birthday gift idea or Christmas present, these gift sets for women will make your loved one happy.

Best Gift Sets for Women

I love the presentation of this deluxe 9-piece gift set. If you need a gift basket that has everything your loved one needs, look no further. This gift box includes moisturizing shower gel, body scrub, bath salt, and so much more.

If your loved one has vanilla-scented gifts on their wish list, they will fall in love with this set. The rich vanilla aromatherapy will make them feel like they are in heaven! This makes the perfect gift for anniversaries and Mother's Day. I love that you can reuse this basket for other purposes.

If your loved one loves rosé, they will love this gift basket. This spa set is made with natural ingredients and essential oils that will help nourish the skin. Your loved one can have quality self-care time with this set! It includes bath bombs, hand creams, body cream, and even this adorable tote bag! This is the perfect gift set for birthdays and Valentine's Day. For the homebody who enjoys spending a night in for some self-care, you can't go wrong with this giftset.

This beauty gift set is perfect for the special someone who loves makeup and is always on the go. This makeup gift set comes with everything a makeup artist in training needs:

An eyeshadow palette

Makeup brush

Eyeliner

Lash Mascara

When the colder months come around, this moisturizing gift set is the perfect gift to give! Your loved ones can pamper themselves with Chamomile deep cleanser, foot moisturizer, lip balm, and so much more. Burt's Bees is always a nice gift to receive. Your loved one won't be disappointed!

This Dove gift set covers women's skincare and hair care necessities. This set comes with shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, and soap. If the loved one in your life is already a fan of Dove's shampoo and conditioner, they will love this gift set. The moisturizing soap smells amazing and will nourish your skin.

This sampler perfume gift set is ideal for those who never finish a full bottle of perfume. You get five Estee Lauder Eau de Parfum bottles. These are perfect for traveling or for keeping inside the purse. I love the little clutch bag that is included! If you're searching for a last minute stocking stuffer for your best friend or mom, this is sure to be a winner.

