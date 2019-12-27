I feel extremely blessed to be born with five working senses. I don't take them for granted, and I sure do love gifts that allow me to feel thankful for them. For each sense, I have five senses gifts you can never go wrong with. For sight, it's movies. I can watch movies all day. For touch, it's soft throw blankets. Fuzzy blankets definitely pair with a good movie. For hearing, it's music. CDs, vinyl, and even concert tickets are always welcomed.

When it comes to smell, I'm a sucker for Yankee Candles. I'll never get over someone telling me that my house smells good. It's a wonderful compliment, and I love having the smell of vanilla candles linger on me. Last but not least, taste. Well, I'm a big eater. Take me to dinner, bake me a cake, or send me chocolate covered strawberries. I'll devour it all. Gift-giving feels good when you put a lot of thought into it and keeping a loved one's senses in mind adds a sentimental touch and loving feeling to make a gift exchange feel magical.

5 Senses Gift Ideas

Sense of Hearing

Headphones are a perfect gift for any time of the year. Wires get faulty, and there's always a new feature on these gadgets that make us want an upgraded option. These Cowin Bluetooth headphones have a noise-canceling feature. What's not to love about them?

For a smaller gadget, consider AirPods.

I am obsessed with my Google Nest Mini. It's in the living room with me all day so I can ask it to play my favorite podcasts and songs while I work. Then sits in the bathroom later in the evening so I can sit in my lavender bubble bath and ask Google to play my favorite songs. I don't miss having to skip songs manually, or having to find playlists on my own. Your Google Assistant will do it for you.

Sense of Sight

Many people are choosing to cut the cord and I don't blame them. As long as you have an HDTV and internet connection, you can enjoy streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO and more. It makes a great birthday gift or Christmas gift.

A camera is a thoughtful gift for the nostalgic woman in your life. Especially a Polaroid camera. What I like about Polaroid cameras is that I'm about to give the pictures of my loved ones to them right after taking a picture. Polaroid pictures also make great DIY activities. Making collages or hanging them from clothespins is a great way to display fun and candid photos. Be sure to check out more printable cameras on Amazon and Walmart.

Sense of Smell

Men can be picky about cologne, so I always play it safe and get a nice car freshener for their vehicle. This one smells like whisky and oak. Surely the man in your life will love it! This is a great stocking stuffer or something great to include in a 5 senses gift basket.

Essential oils are really something! It's crazy what these oils can do for you when you're congested or can't sleep. I recommend lavender oil in the diffuser when you need to sit back and relax.

Sense of Taste

A restaurant gift card is perfect for your significant other. They will definitely keep it in mind for your next date night or Valentine's Day. Sharing bread with the people you love is a great feeling. Especially sharing Texas Roadhouse rolls. That butter is addicting!

Ladies, I think we all love devouring chocolate here and there. Chocolates are my go-to snack for a Lifetime movie marathon. Add a bit a bourbon to the chocolate and I am having a blast. These make great gifts for the woman who enjoys a lazy Saturday afternoon on the couch.

Sense of Touch

Who doesn't love a foot massage? Leave the massage oil and candles for an anniversary gift, this foot massager is perfect for an everyday foot rub. There are 18 nodes for a deep massage, so you'll be able to find a setting that really takes the edge off.

Skincare is a vital nighttime routine for me. I love to lotion my body up before bed. Especially my feet! (You'll sleep better with moisturized feet.) Most importantly, I take care of my face. At night, I want my skin to be clean and have all of the necessary serums and moisture to keep my face glowing and even. Vitamin B and C are great for glowy even skin, but it's important to top it off with a good moisturizer.

The 5 senses gift concept really says, "I love you." It's so wild to me that thinking of a loved one's basic senses amps up a gift. Five senses gifts are perfect romantic gifts for Valentine's Day, unique gifts for birthdays, and even sweet gifts for the holidays. Keep the senses in mind next time you're shopping for family and friends.

