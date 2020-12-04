Get excited, Yellowstone fans. Make plans to sit on the couch all weekend and watch the beloved television show. Yellowstone DVDs are up for pre-order on Amazon, which means you can own all three seasons for only $49.99. Add it to your wishlist today!

Box set pricing :$49.99

Amazon Prime Eligible (Ships from the United States)

New Release: Out on December 8, 2020

The limited-edition DVD set is the perfect gift for the Beth Dutton, Kayce Dutton, and John Dutton in your life. There's nothing better than rewatching your favorite show. After the end of the third season, I think we're all having withdrawals from Taylor Sheridan's TV series.

You can stream the western drama on NBC's streaming service, Peacock. The first season is available for free, while seasons 2 and 3 are available for a premium subscription to Peacock (available for only $4.99 a month).

While, you can always stream your favorite TV shows on streaming platforms, you'll save a lot of money buying boxed sets. (If you don't use those platforms often.) If you're eager to rewatch now, you can purchase every single episode of the complete series on Amazon for usually $1.99 or $2.99 each.

The TV show stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, Ian Bohen, Kelsey Asbille Chow, Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham, and Jefferson White.

If you've been hooked on the Dutton family since the first season, then you're probably no stranger to Yellowstone apparel. Amazon has T-shirts and hats with the Montana family's logo on it. Be sure to grab one just in time for the season four premiere.

The DVD set release date is creeping up, and I suggest you put the Yellowstone DVD set in someone's stocking this year before they go Beth Dutton on you.