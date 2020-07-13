If you aren't invested in Yellowstone yet, what are you even doing with your life? They say appointment television is over thanks to Netflix, but Yellowstone has us sitting in front of our TVs every Sunday at 8 p.m. We love the show so much that we're buying Beth Dutton T-Shirts. Now we're even sporting these Dutton Ranch face masks!

Every Kayce Dutton, John Dutton, and Rip Wheeler fan needs one of these cloth face masks. These high-quality masks are perfect for grocery store runs, park visits, and more. Help slow the spread of COVID-19 in style. You're going to love your new mask.

Dutton Ranch Face Masks