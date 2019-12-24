Haven't we all imagined being a ranch hand for the Dutton family? You can now show your love for the Dutton family with a Yellowstone Dutton Ranch hat and Beth Dutton shirt. Amazon has Yellowstone fan merchandise out and we haven't been this excited about TV show apparel since Friday Night Lights Dillon High football shirts.

You too can look like Kayce Dutton with your lookalike hat. Our dream boys Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes sure do look good in their Dutton Ranch hats, but so would you. Grab something from off this list, and you'll look like the cutest ranch hand in Yellowstone.

"Don't make me go Beth Dutton on you!" I love it. If Beth Dutton is your everything, you have to go with this graphic tee, ladies. You can even order it in a tank top style.

A Beth Dutton T-shirt is great and all, but how about a hoodie for chilly days outside?

It's unisex, so anyone can pull this hat off. There's an adjustable buckle on the back. It's a steal, too! Priced right under $8, you and the entire family can show their love for Yellowstone off. Christmas will be here before you know it. These caps would make awesome stocking stuffers.

Know any Yellowstone fans? Get this hat for them and yourself. It makes a great hat for a Sunday trip to the grocery store. One customer said it was a great conversation starter. Might as well have a nice conversation about Yellowstone to brighten your day!

This short-sleeve Dutton Ranch shirt is everything!

There's a lot of Yellowstone inspired apparel to match your new hat. A Dutton Ranch hat and shirt make a simple and affordable Halloween costume. If you're going for a John Dutton look, trade out the Dutton cap for a cowboy hat.

Another perfect shirt for Beth Dutton fans. Customer reviews are amazing, so show off your Dutton attitude with this shirt.

Dutton 2020? I'm all in.

If you didn't have Yellowstone apparel for the season two kickoff don't worry, Yellowstone was renewed for a season three! The shipping time is quick on these items, so you'll get it just in time.

This post was originally published on August 29, 2019.

Watch Now: Stetson Hats: How It's Made and Shaped in Texas

oembed rumble video here