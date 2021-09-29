Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The warmer weather is finally here, and outdoor festivals are at the top of everyone's to-do list. Food and music festivals are perhaps one of my favorite activities in the summertime. If you have ever been to one, then you know that the crowds can get pretty big and the lines pretty long. Nothing will put a damper on your mood than getting all the way to the entrance just to be turned away because of your bag. Now only imagine if you parked far or took rideshare!

Luckily, clear purses are the answer to public safety restrictions at festivals and sports events. Avoid the security hassle on game day with a trendy clear handbag. When you own a clear purse bag, you don't have to waste time in line taking everything out of your purse. They are way more stylish than a clear Ziploc or plastic bag, and they adhere to most clear bag policies. Check out these six clear purses from Amazon!

Best Clear Purses

Whether you are headed to an NCAA or NFL game, stay prepared with this stadium-approved crossbody bag. This transparent purse measures out to be 8.6 x 6 x 2 inches. It is perfect for storing your keys, phone, credit cards, and other small items. I love that the chain on this shoulder bag is detachable. You can easily turn it into a stylish small clutch!

If you are a season pass holder for your favorite team, having a reliable, transparent bag will make walking through security a breeze. This clear purse measures 10 x 9 inches and will safely store your small personal items. The adjustable shoulder strap makes this bag easier to carry than a regular purse.

Public safety and style are what you get with this clear stadium bag. This acrylic clutch purse comes with two different chains to chose from. I love that this purse can be used as a daytime or nighttime bag.

This clear plastic tote is stadium and event approved and perfect for carrying another person's items. It is made with waterproof vinyl and is strong enough to endure large crowds. If you are bringing little ones along with you, this bag is perfect for storing sunscreen, cameras, and water bottles. The front zippered accessibility pocket makes getting to your items quick and easy.

When it comes to outdoor concerts and events, you want to enjoy the main attraction, not walk all the way back to your car because of your bag. This stylish clear bag is stadium-approved and has a magnetic closure that will keep your items safe. It is made with heavy-duty clear PVC materials, so you won't have to worry about this purse unraveling and falling apart.

You will want to take this adorable transparent handbag to more than just a festival. This 2-in-1 bag features a straw pouch that you can remove at any time. Not only is it stadium-approved, but it is also a fashion statement! This bag is also perfect for traveling.

Be sure also to check out Margo Paige for clear handbags. Our Commerce Editor adores her fringe crossbody bag!

This post was originally published on July 7, 2021.

