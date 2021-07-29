Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam + More to Appear on 'CMA Summer Jam' TV Special

In place of its regular broadcast themed around CMA Fest, which got cancelled for a second summer in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ABC will air on Thurs., Sept. 2 a three-hour primetime television special filmed in Nashville, CMA Summer Jam.

Per a press release, additional performances featured in the primetime special will include Dierks Bentley with Breland and Hardy live from Bentley's Whiskey Row nightclub on Broadway, Eric Church from the center of the city's John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge overlooking the Cumberland River and Darius Rucker taking the outdoor stage at Nashville's brand new Fifth & Broadway complex downtown.

"I am still grinning ear to ear from these last two nights of incredible live Country Music," says Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, in a press release. "Seeing artists finally return to the stage and the reaction from fans was absolutely electric. Viewers are in for such a treat from familiar superstars and fresh new faces when 'CMA Summer Jam' airs on Sept. 2 on ABC."

According to a press release by the Country Music Association (CMA), a portion of ticket sale net proceeds from the July tapings will benefit the CMA Foundation's commitment "to improving and sustaining music programs throughout the U.S. so all students have equitable opportunity to participate in a high-quality music education."

The special results from a renewed contract that keeps CMA programming on ABC through 2026.

"Continuing our long-standing relationship with CMA is a top priority and opportunity--together, we bring unforgettable experiences to our audiences that capture the heart and soul of the country music community," said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a press release. "We look forward to delivering many more memorable moments with celebrated icons as well as aspirational artists and are proud to be the home for these incredible and distinguished specials."

Related Videos