Emma Stone Did Not Appreciate Jimmy Kimmel's 'Poor Things' Joke at the Oscars

What did she utter to her husband?

Jimmy Kimmel's "Poor Things" joke at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday, March 10 may have been in poor taste. The four-time host ribbed the Best Picture nominee for its many sex scenes, and the film's Oscar-nominated star Emma Stone was caught on camera uttering something to her husband, Dave McCary.

After showing clips from Yorgos Lanthimos' feminist fantasy movie, Kimmel quipped, "Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' we're allowed to show on TV."

The camera panned to Emma Stone in the audience looking less than enthused. Unlike her co-star, Mark Ruffalo (nominated for Best Supporting Actor), Stone was not laughing. Instead, she turned to McCary and mouthed a few words.

Some observers think she said, "He's mean." Others guess that she called Kimmel a "d***," and some believe she rolled her eyes at the joke.

Emma Stone's reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's joke about poor things.. oh YEAH pic.twitter.com/LlIKvGr4H2 — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) March 10, 2024

Still others think Stone was playing into the bit and acting like she was peeved for a laugh.

It wouldn't be the first time the actress exhibited her sarcastic sense of humor this awards season. When a reporter asked about her pal Taylor Swift's enthusiastic response to her Golden Globe win, Stone had this to say: "What an a**hole, am I right?"

Whatever her true feelings, Stone came away from the ceremony with her second Best Actress win for her role as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things," beating out her top competition Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon").

The 35-year-old was visibly shocked at having won, and she revealed onstage that the back zipper of her dress broke while she was singing along to her "La La Land" co-star Ryan Gosling's knockout performance of "I'm Just Ken".

Stone also thanked her 3-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, in her acceptance speech, gushing, "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

"Poor Things" also took home Oscars for production design, makeup and hairstyling and costume design.