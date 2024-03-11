Ryan Gosling + Army of Cowboy Kens Earn Standing Ovation After Show-Stopping Performance of 'I'm Just Ken' at 2024 Oscars

Before Ryan Gosling was an A-list Hollywood actor, he was a preteen singing his heart out to slow jams on "The Mickey Mouse Club." On March 10, Gosling, who's nominated for an Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role for his role as Ken in "Barbie," brought that (k)energy to the stage of the 96th Academy Awards. The 43-year-old actor took the stage to perform his fan-favorite "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars.

Gosling opened the performance seated in the audience (directly behind co-star and "Barbie" producer Margot Robbie) in a sparkling hot pink suit (courtesy of longtime stylist Mark Avery) before getting onstage for a dazzling, show-stopper of a fever dream production, which included a collaboration with Slash and a choreographed dance with an army of cowboy Kens, including co-stars Sims Liu and Kingsley Ben Adir. Gosling then went back into the audience for a singalong with "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and Robbie, before walking back onstage hand-in-hand with Mark Ronson, who co-wrote "I'm Just Ken" with Andrew Wyatt.

"I'm Just Ken" is nominated for Best Original Song alongside "What Was I Made For," written by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell and performed by Billie Eilish (featured in "Barbie"), "The Fire Inside," written by Diane Warren and performed by Becky G (featured in "Flamin' Hot"), "It Never Went Away," written and performed by Jon Batiste (featured in "American Symphony") and "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," written by Scott George and performed by the Osage Singers (featured in "Killers of the Flower Moon"). The Oscar went to "What Was I Made For."

"Barbie" earned nine Oscar nominations, including a nod for America Ferrera, who's nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role. However, the Academy made headlines after Margo Robbie was snubbed in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig was not among those nominated for Best Director.

Following the news, Gosling released a statement regarding the snubs.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," Gosling said. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement. Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history. Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees. Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film."

Gosling walked the Oscars red carpet with mom Donna, sister Mandi, and stepdad Valerio Attanasio.