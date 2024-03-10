Ryan Gosling Brought His Entire Family to the 2024 Oscars, But Where Was Eva Mendes?

The 2024 Oscars are a family affair for "Barbie" star Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and will perform a live rendition of the Oscar-nominated original song "I'm Just Ken" at tonight's ceremony.

The actor walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. with his tight-knit entourage: His mom, Donna Gosling, sister, Mandi Gosling and stepdad Valerio Attanasio. The foursome smiled for the cameras, with Gosling breaking off with Mandi for a few adorable brother-sister snaps.

Gosling wore a custom black Gucci suit with shimmering lining on the lapels. In a nod to Barbieland, he added a pop of color with hot pink socks. Behind the look is Gosling's longtime stylist Mark Avery, who joked to Wide Open Country earlier this month, "Ryan styles Ryan, and I just help."

Gosling's wife, Eva Mendes, was notably absent from the red carpet tonight. The famously private couple rarely attend red carpet events together, choosing instead to have one parent stay home with their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7.

Even so, Mendes seems to be present behind-the-scenes at this year's ceremony. Earlier today, she posted a video outside Gosling's Oscars dressing room, accompanied by the caption, "Always by my man."

"Barbie" was the highest-grossing movie of 2023 and is nominated for nine Academy Awards at tonight's ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Greta Gerwig was shut out of the Best Director race, as was "Barbie" star Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category. Gosling issued a statement addressing the snubs when nominations were announced:

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film," Gosling said. "No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit, and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

"Barbie" marks Gosling's third Academy Award nomination. He previously received Best Actor nods for his roles in "La La Land" (2017) and "Half Nelson" (2007).