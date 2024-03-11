8 Times 'Barbie' Actually Won the 2024 Oscars

The "Barbie" hive lamented Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's snubs for Best Director and Best Actress, but we pulled ourselves up by our hot pink cowboy boots and marched toward a nonetheless triumphant Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. History will remember us as the victors: Despite only taking home one prize, "Barbie" won the 2024 Oscars.

From constant "Barbie" references throughout the ceremony to jaw-dropping musical numbers, the pink-and-plastic fable dominated Hollywood's biggest night and set the stage for a ratings bump. Social media buzzed with anticipation ahead of Oscars Sunday, and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance stole the show. In short, "Barbie" put the Oscars at the center of pop culture again.

To be fair, so did "Oppenheimer," another billion-dollar movie which took home seven prizes, including Best Picture, Director, Actor and Supporting Actor. But as much as we loved seeing Christopher Nolan win his first Oscar and Cillian Murphy become the first Irish man to nab Best Actor, "Barbie's" heartfelt, goofball counter-programming formed the night's most memorable moments.

There was Billie Eilish's moving rendition of "What Was I Made For?," which scored the only "Barbie" Oscar win — not to mention the miracle that was Gosling's dude anthem performed live onstage. The Barbenheimer beef was sorted out in a genuinely funny bit. Quieter moments, too, took our breath away — like when Rita Moreno introduced America Ferrera with all the gravitas you'd expect from an Oscars legend.

So even if the night ended with just one "Barbie" Oscar win, we, the people, take comfort in knowing that the biggest film of 2023—the not-so-little toy movie that could, the somewhat under-appreciated feminist text of our time—will live on in memes and GIFs forevermore.

Below, the real "Barbie" Oscar wins we'll be celebrating for the rest of our lives: