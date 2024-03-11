8 Times 'Barbie' Actually Won the 2024 Oscars

The "Barbie" hive lamented Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's snubs for Best Director and Best Actress, but we pulled ourselves up by our hot pink cowboy boots and marched toward a nonetheless triumphant Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10. History will remember us as the victors: Despite only taking home one prize, "Barbie" won the 2024 Oscars.
From constant "Barbie" references throughout the ceremony to jaw-dropping musical numbers, the pink-and-plastic fable dominated Hollywood's biggest night and set the stage for a ratings bump. Social media buzzed with anticipation ahead of Oscars Sunday, and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance stole the show. In short, "Barbie" put the Oscars at the center of pop culture again.
To be fair, so did "Oppenheimer," another billion-dollar movie which took home seven prizes, including Best Picture, Director, Actor and Supporting Actor. But as much as we loved seeing Christopher Nolan win his first Oscar and Cillian Murphy become the first Irish man to nab Best Actor, "Barbie's" heartfelt, goofball counter-programming formed the night's most memorable moments.
There was Billie Eilish's moving rendition of "What Was I Made For?," which scored the only "Barbie" Oscar win — not to mention the miracle that was Gosling's dude anthem performed live onstage. The Barbenheimer beef was sorted out in a genuinely funny bit. Quieter moments, too, took our breath away — like when Rita Moreno introduced America Ferrera with all the gravitas you'd expect from an Oscars legend.
So even if the night ended with just one "Barbie" Oscar win, we, the people, take comfort in knowing that the biggest film of 2023—the not-so-little toy movie that could, the somewhat under-appreciated feminist text of our time—will live on in memes and GIFs forevermore.
Below, the real "Barbie" Oscar wins we'll be celebrating for the rest of our lives:
Margot Robbie Ditched Pink
The "Barbie" star has worn celebratory pink at most major award shows this season, driving up ratings for tired red carpet coverage and struggling telecasts. So when she arrived on the Oscars carpet at the last possible minute wearing the color of mourning, we said, "Them's fightin' words." Forget that conciliatory statement she released after being snubbed — this is Margot's reply.
Ryan Brought His Stepdad
And his mom, and his sister. But still. What better way to tell the Academy they don't matter than to leave your goddess wife at home and bring your stepdad instead? Ha!
The Ceremony Literally Opened with Margot's Face
Before taking us inside the Dolby Theatre, the Oscars aired a parody of the "You're so beautiful" scene with Jimmy edited in beside Margot's Cowboy Barbie. It was just the latest in a string of breathless "Barbie"-themed promos *cough* clout chasing *cough* the Oscars have released in recent weeks.
Jimmy Called Out the 'Barbie' Snubs
We all knew Jimmy Kimmel would address Greta and Margot being shut out of the directing and acting categories, but the fourth-time host kinda went for the Academy's jugular in doing so. "Barbie's a feminist icon thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believe deserved to be nominated for Best Director. You're clapping, but you're the ones who didn't vote for her," he said before giving Margot credit for putting "this giant hit together."
Rita Moreno x America Ferrera
Moreno was the first Latin American woman to win an Academy Award for "West Side Story" (1961), and she kept it real while introducing nominee America Ferrera: "Your powerful 'Barbie' monologue is perhaps the most talked-about moment of the most talked-about movie of the year."
Billie Eilish Made us Weep
The room went quiet for "What Was I Made For?," then gave Billie and Finneas' magical ballad a standing ovation and the trophy. She won Best Original Song once before (for "No Time to Die" in 2022), but this was Billie's Oscars anointing.
Ryan Spit Facts About Barbenheimer
In a bit about their billion-dollar films, "Oppenheimer" star Emily Blunt twisted the knife for "Barbie" fans, saying, "The way this awards season's turned out, wasn't that much of a rivalry." Gosling countered with what we've all been thinking since July 2023: "You were riding' 'Barbie's' coattails all summer!" Burn!
'I'm Just Ken' Raised the Bar on Musical Numbers
Ryan is a song-and-dance man at heart, and he predictably stole the show with a knockout performance of "I'm Just Ken." Supported by 65 (!) male backup dancers, Ryan delivered maybe the greatest musical number in Oscars history and proved he's the closest thing we have to a Fred Astaire. Everyone was on their feet singing along, Slash showed up for a guitar solo and Marty was vibing. Wonder what the ratings drop-off was after this... Show us the data, you cowards!
