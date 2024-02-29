The beloved couple has been married for over a decade.

Despite rumors that actor John Krasinski told his longtime wife and fellow Hollywood A-lister Emily Blunt that he "couldn't wait to get divorced" at the 2024 Golden Globes, the couple seems happier than ever.

In fact, an insider told Us Weekly, "There are no issues with Emily and John. They think the rumors are funny and ridiculous."

After a slew of high-profile celebrity breakups in 2023 — such as Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara or Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — we're glad we don't have to add Krasinski and Blunt to the list.

The happy couple have been married for almost 14 years, are parents of two daughters, and are still crushing it in their careers.

The newest installment in Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" franchise dropped a trailer for the prequel during the 2024 Super Bowl. And Blunt was recently nominated for an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the biopic "Oppenheimer" (2023).

She told People that she and Krasinski were picking up their dog's poop when they found out she was nominated.

"I did pick up the poop, and then I heard that I got nominated," she joked. "After helping me with the poop — he went and put it in the trash — we both had a really good cry as well."

That perfectly summarizes the supportive, joking and loving relationship the Hollywood mainstays seem to have. Here's everything we know about Krasinski and Blunt's long-lasting love:

How Did Emily Blunt Meet John Krasinski?

The pair first met at a restaurant in Los Angeles through a mutual friend in 2008.

But Krasinski was a huge fan of Blunt before they met, after watching her star in the iconic dramedy "The Devil Wears Prada" (2006), which he says he's watched around 75 times.

"I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!" he told Glamour in 2016.

But he didn't admit that to Blunt when they first met. The "Young Victoria" (2009) star said on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in 2018 that they met when he saw her sitting with his friend.

"It's kind of a sad, lame story," she joked. "I was in a restaurant, he was in the restaurant. He just stood there and made me laugh."

Krasinski said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2011 that he wasn't looking for a relationship at the time.

"Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her,'" he shared, saying their chemistry was undeniable. "It's one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know."

There's a bit of disagreement between the happy couple on who initiated the first date. Krasinski says he had to work up the courage to ask her out, while Blunt says it was she who asked.

Either way, their relationship started with a bang. Krasinski told Conan O'Brien in 2012 he took her to a shooting range.

"On our first date, I decided, 'I'm gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range,'" he said. "I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her that I was like, 'You know what, I'm gonna blow it right away and then that way I don't feel bad.'"

While we don't know other details about their first date, it obviously went well. But we do know what Blunt wore, because she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in 2022 that she can't throw away the jacket she had on during that date.

"I have a really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket, and I don't wear it, but I wore it on John [Krasinski] and I's first date, and I have not thrown it out," she said. "It's such an awful jacket."

The couple got engaged in August 2009.

Krasinski said they both cried during the happy moment, surrounded by friends and family.

"It was very casual and I was nervous," he said to Access Hollywood.

Blunt also told iHeartMedia's "River Cafe Table 4" podcast in 2021 that she made Ina Garten's famous "engagement chicken" recipe before the couple got engaged. Apparently, that recipe may have some luck behind it, because Meghan Markle also reportedly made the recipe for Prince Harry before they got hitched.

Krasinski told the Daily Beast in 2016 that he knew she was his person.

"The best days of my life started when I met my wife — that's the truth, it's not just me saying it because it sounds nice on a card," the actor said. "She's one of the coolest people, she's so talented, she's beautiful, and she's certainly out of my league."

When Did They Get Married?

The charming couple finally tied the knot on July 10, 2010, during a quiet ceremony.

The pair exchanged vows on famous Hollywood hunk George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Krasinski told Elle in 2016 that Clooney repeatedly offered up his estate for the couple's nuptials.

"Only on the fourth ask did I say yes," he said. "Because the first three times I thought, 'There's no way he is serious.' But I started to see his feelings get hurt. I actually hurt George Clooney's feelings."

Blunt also shared another reason the pair decided to take Clooney up on his offer, on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2015

"Italy was a very special place to us, it's where we took our first holiday and everything," the actress said.

The "Mary Poppins Returns" (2018) star looked gorgeous in a custom Marchesa gown. But she says she has one regret about her big day: her spray tan.

"I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color," she said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2020. "It was a do-it-yourself spray tan, I was on a budget on my wedding day — I don't know why — it was a bit patchy. It stinks and it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan wearing white, just seeping orange. It was bad."

Krasinski told Ellen Degeneres in 2011 that he loved being married.

"It's awesome — it is amazing," he said. "I was definitely doing that thing where I was like, 'I'm going to propose to her real fast before she wakes up' and she's like, 'What am I doing? I can have anybody!'"

Blunt told InStyle in April 2013 that meeting her husband changed her life.

"When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible," she said. "There's someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days."

Does John Krasinski Have Kids With Emily Blunt?

The Hollywood actors welcomed their first daughter, Hazel, into the world in February 2014.

"The Office" alum told People in 2015 that having a child changed everything: "I think when you commit your life to anything like that. it changes everything. All of the cliches are true."

The "Girl on the Train" (2016) star said she had no idea how much everything would change once she had children.

"I was colossally unprepared for how life-changing it is," the actress said. "Like all mothers, I think, 'What was I doing with my day before I had children?' It's so full-on and they need you so much. I do find myself in a perpetual state of distraction."

Blunt gave birth to their second daughter, Violet, in June 2016.

Krasinski told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" in 2018 he loves being a girl dad: "It's the best thing in the world. It's all tea parties and hair bands."

Despite having two young children, the couple have continued to star in, produce and direct various film projects. But Blunt told Harper's Bazaar UK in 2023 that she tries to make sure she isn't away from her kids for more than two weeks at a time.

"Because even though they're hardy, and they're used to this strange life, it's still rough on them when I have to go away," she said.

Though parenting can be difficult — especially while traveling and raising children in Hollywood — the duo say leaning on each other makes all the difference.

"I wouldn't be anywhere in my life without her," Krasinski said to Parade in 2022. "On a daily basis, but certainly ... career-wise, as a dad, she pushes me to be better every single day at everything I do."

Working Together on 'A Quiet Place'

Though both Krasinski and Blunt have been in the entertainment industry for years, they didn't work together until a decade after they met.

Krasinski directed the horror film "A Quiet Place" (2018), and both he and Blunt starred in it.

While Blunt was technically just an actor on the film, not a producer, Krasinski told Entertainment Tonight that his wife lent her expertise to many different aspects of the film.

"She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs," he said. "She just has such good ideas. So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world. Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better."

The "Something Borrowed " (2011) star also told Vanity Fair in 2018 that seeing his wife in action opened his eyes to her immense talent.

"This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row."

The couple say they almost never stopped talking about the film while they were working on it. But Krasinski told People in 2018 that it enhanced their relationship.

"I've never loved my wife more than after we did this movie," he said. "For me, it was a trust thing. We trust each other in day-to-day life for sure, but when you trust each other in this way it's different."

Blunt won the Screen Actors Guild award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in that film. She praised Krasinski during her acceptance speech.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly," she said. "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

After some convincing, the couple also agreed to do a sequel to the horror film, "A Quiet Place Part II" (2018).

Krasinski said to Vanity Fair that his wife's acting is "on another plane" compared to his own.

"The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does," he said. "It's so honest and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts."

Though they don't have current plans for another collaborative project (at least that we know), it's clear that the couple are madly in love with each other and happily raising their girls.

While celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2020, Blunt told People: "Having John's support is everything because we are each other's confidants. That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me."

Meanwhile, Krasinski said Blunt is perfect for him and he feels they've been extremely lucky in life.

"I wake up every morning with a smile on my face, waiting for the next amazing moment that she'll have with the kids," Krasinski told Today in 2016. "I'm living a lottery ticket life. My wife is my hero in every single way. Truly, every single day I'm blown away by her, so I'm always looking to her for inspiration."