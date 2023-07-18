Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage. PageSix confirmed the news on Monday, July 17, sharing a statement on the behalf of the couple.

The statement reads: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Vergara and Manganiello became engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014 after dating for six months. They married in November 2015 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Manganiello has been noticeably absent from Vergara's social media pages in recent weeks. The Modern Family actress has shared many snaps from her adventures in Italy with friends as she celebrates her 51st birthday, but her husband has not appeared in any of the photos. Her last post featuring Manganiello was on June 29, and it featured throwback photos of trips to Italy from the past.

Manganiello posted about Vergara more recently, wishing her happy birthday on July 10. The True Blood actor simply wrote ¡¡¡Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!! (Happy Birthday Sofia), which some fans thought was an uncharacteristically dry message.

Meanwhile, Vergara spent her birthday in Italy being serenaded at a restaurant and enjoying time with friends. In one post, she wrote, "So lucky to have my best friends in my favorite restaurant in my favorite island!!!"

Vergara also shared a series of candid bathing suit photos on Monday (July 17), writing that her Italian travels were soon coming to an end. The comments were full of messages of heartbreak and support from fans. Vergara's Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen also commented on the photos, rooting on her friend during her new chapter of life.

"This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!" she wrote alongside the photo.