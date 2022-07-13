You've Definitely Seen 'AGT' Judge Sofia Vergara's Husband Before

Actress Sofia Vergara graced our TV screen for 11 years as part of Modern Family, giving us those belly laughs we all love. The actress found huge success in the show and was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards during her time playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

The ABC comedy opened several doors for the actress; she went on to star in films such as The Smurfs, New Year's Eve, Machete Kills, Chef, Hot Pursuit and more. Vergara was so successful in the Hollywood world that she was even named the highest-paid Hollywood actress in 2020. Stepping aside from acting for a bit after the end of Modern Family, Vergara joined the America's Got Talent team in 2020, where she has helped discover several breakthrough artists and performers.

Throughout her career, she has shared a lot of her personal life on social media, especially about her love life with husband Joe Manganiello. The couple married in 2014 and have since been showing us quite a lot of PDA through the years. It's safe to say these two are absolutely head over heels for each other.

To prove it, even before dating Vergara, Manganiello had spoken to People about who his celebrity crush was

"Sofía Vergara, that's it," he answered. "She's got the butt, she's got curves, she's got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous. And she's feisty!"

So who exactly is Manganiello and what does he do?

Who Is Joe Manganiello?

Manganiello, much like the Colombian actress, is an actor and producer who has been on the Hollywood scene for quite some time. He began his career playing Flash Thompson in Spider-Man, starring alongside Tobey Maguire. He went on to star in his major breakout role as Alcide Herveaux in HBO's True Blood, after starring in Magic Mike, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Justice League and How I Met Your Mother. The actor is also a published author. His first book Evolution was released by Simon & Schuster Gallery Books.

The AGT host and Manganiello met in May 2014 at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and sparks flew for the both of them immediately. The couple actually met when Sofia was engaged to Nick Loeb, but, by June, Vergara was single and the two immediately began dating. Manganiello reportedly asked Vergara's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for her phone number.

Yeah, I totally got busted," Manganiello told E! News in 2014. "That was actually funny when we first started dating, months after that. We had talked I guess, or kind of bumped into each other, but we didn't start dating until she was single. I mean, she had a boyfriend at that time, so I probably could have gotten into a fight for doing that. I'm not trying to start a fight at the White House."

A Whirlwind Romance

While on their first date, the actress was actually trying to sabotage the relationship, since she was hesitant due to her split from Loeb. "Our first date was her giving me every reason why it would never work out," the actor told Haute Living in 2015. "Like, 'You're too young, you're an actor, you're this, you're that,' and she was just doing it to hear herself say it. She was trying to talk herself out of going there."

But as expected, the pair hit it off right away, with Vergara confirming the rumor of their relationship during an interview with Extra. To add to the cherry on top, the actors immediately decided to move in together. Six months later, Manganiello was spotted at a jewelry store in Los Angeles which sparked heavy engagement rumors. Sure enough, Manganiello proposed to Vergara in their couple's suite, and to top it off, in Spanish!

"Our first date was in June, and then I proposed to her on Christmas Eve; we dated for about six months. When you know, you know, and we know right away--like, very quickly," he told Haute Living. "We had this big bay window [that I opened up], and the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay, and I had this ring. I had looked at every ring in the world, and this is the ring that I wanted. I had a whole speech prepared in Spanish. I proposed to her on one knee in Spanish with the sun going down. It was awesome."

A Romance to Remember

One year after moving together, the couple tied the knot on November 21, 2015, at The Breakers in Palm Beach surrounded by 400 guests. After walking down the aisle, the pair decide to. honeymoon in Turk and Caicos, staying in Parrot Cay Resort.

Fast forward to 2020, the couple celebrated their sixth anniversary of meeting with Vergara sharing a photo of the couple, captioning it, "6 yrs since u went and found me!!!💖💖happy aniversary @joemanganiello 🌹U r mine!!!!💘💘💘." The couple celebrated the anniversary with a dinner that was put on by Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, who she shares with her ex husband Joe Gonzalez.

That same year, Manganiello opened up about his marriage and how the couple make it work, especially after six years.

"I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me," he told People. "And we're both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it."

