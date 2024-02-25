Emily Blunt + Anne Hathaway Roast Meryl Streep in 'Devil Wears Prada' Reunion at SAG Awards

"Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins."

Love live Miranda Priestly! Meryl Streep was joined by Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway onstage at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24 for the quote-filled "The Devil Wears Prada" reunion we've been waiting for.

17 years after earning a SAG nomination for her role as cutthroat fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly in "The Devil Wears Prada," Meryl Streep took to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. to present the first award of the 2024 ceremony.

While making her grand entrance in a maroon embellished gown, Streep bumped into the microphone and promptly joked, "I forgot my glasses!" to audience laughter. Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway (in cerulean blue, of course!) joined Streep onstage with her missing spectacles and the winning envelope in tow.

"Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins," Blunt said, much to Streep's dismay. Hathaway chimed in with Miranda's iconic line, ""No no. That wasn't a question."

The Miranda references continued, with Blunt throwing a particularly icy quote back at Streep: "By all means, move at a glacial pace."

The SAG Awards audience was in a fit of giggles, with the camera panning to "Fargo" star Juno Temple fangirling from her seat.

The trio wrapped up their mini reunion by presenting "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White with the SAG Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

This year, Streep's "Only Murders in the Building" is nominated for Best Comedy Series Ensemble. Emily Blunt is in the running for Best Supporting Actress for "Oppenheimer," which is also up for Best Film Ensemble.

In Dec. 2023, Blunt and Hathaway reflected on the influence of "The Devil Wears Prada" for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. Blunt called filming the classic a "joy bomb of a time," adding that fans quote the movie to her "every week."