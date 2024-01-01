'Fargo' Season 6: Is it Confirmed? When Will it Premiere? Here's Everything We Know So Far

'I mean, who are we kidding?' Series Creator Noah Hawley said when asked if season 6 was in the works.

In the ever-shifting landscape of television dramas, few have captivated audiences with the distinctive blend of dark comedy, crime, and suspense quite like FX's "Fargo." Inspired by the Coen Brothers' 1996 cult classic film of the same name, the series has etched its place in TV history, leaving fans eagerly speculating about the potential of a sixth season. Since its inception in 2014, "Fargo" has masterfully woven together disparate narratives across different eras, all bound by the icy, often brutal landscapes of the Midwest.

Each season has introduced a fresh story, replete with complex characters portrayed by an eclectic mix of Hollywood's finest. From Billy Bob Thornton's chilling performance in the first season to Ewan McGregor's dual role in the third, "Fargo" has consistently delivered riveting performances. The series has not only been a showcase of acting prowess but also a testament to innovative storytelling, marked by its signature blend of quirky humor and grim plotlines.

The show's critical acclaim is evidenced by a trove of awards, including Emmys and Golden Globes, highlighting its excellence in writing, direction, and acting. The settings of "Fargo," ranging from small-town Minnesota to Kansas City's criminal underworld, have become characters in their own right, contributing to the show's unique atmosphere and tone. As fans and critics alike discuss the possibilities of a season 6, the question remains: what new chapter will "Fargo" unfold in its anthology of Midwestern noir?

Is 'Fargo' Season 6 Confirmed?

Although "Fargo" season 6 has not been officially confirmed, the series' creator, Noah Hawley, has expressed a deep affection for the show he's been guiding since 2014. In an interview with Deadline, Hawley shared his optimism regarding the future of the "Fargo" series. He confidently stated, "I haven't run out of ways to tell these stories. Why wouldn't I keep going?"

However, Hawley's enthusiasm doesn't guarantee that FX will give the next season the go-ahead. The decision to continue "Fargo" hinges on the reception of season 5. So far, the critical reception has been stellar. Season 5 currently has a critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 96% — a significant improvement over season 4. Last season, which took a dramatic shift in its narrative that didn't quite work for some critics, received a rating of 84%. A solid score, to be sure, but a noticeable drop-off from seasons 1, 2, and 3, which hold a 97%, 100%, and 93%, respectively. This return to form for "Fargo" bodes well for the possibility of a sixth season.

But are people tuning in? Unfortunately, there may be some cause for concern in that department. According to Nielsen, Season 5 has averaged 468,000 viewers per episode, a sharp decline from season 4, which averaged 797,000 viewers per episode. And season 4 saw a drop off from season 3, which averaged 1.13 million viewers per episode. This downward trend may put the future of "Fargo" in jeopardy.

Nevertheless, fans of the series should rest easy for the time being. Despite these trends and a lack of official confirmation, Hawley seems convinced he'll get the greenlight before long. "I mean, who are we kidding?" he told Deadline when asked if season 6 was in the works.

When Will 'Fargo' Season 6 Premiere?

At the time of writing, we're still in the middle of "Fargo" season 5, so, unsurprisingly, an official announcement for a sixth season has yet to be made. FX has historically taken its time with this anthology series. In the past, they have allowed several years to lapse between seasons without wavering in their commitment. Predicting the exact timing for the official approval of "Fargo" season 6 by FX is challenging, especially considering that the confirmation for season 5 came nearly two years following the finale of season 4. While it seems improbable that the wait for season 6 will be as extended, the possibility still exists.

What is 'Fargo' Season 6 About?

There are no concrete details on the plot of season 6. But Hawley and Executive Producer Steve Stark have dropped some hints about where the series is headed.

They plan to remain in the aggressively cold and polite locale of the northern Midwest. It's the time period that will vary.

"We've covered every decade except the '60s and the '90s," Stark told Deadline. "So maybe the 60s and 90s."

Hawley adds that the '80s are on the table as well.

"We'll do our 'Stranger Things' crossover," he joked.

Viewers can also expect the themes to remain constant in future iterations of "Fargo."

"The show is always an exploration of America," Hawley says.

Season 5 turned a critical eye on wealthy, gun-loving Republicans in Minnesota. They served as the ideal subjects to convey Hawley's take on how Americans communicate with each other.

"If you're going to explore contemporary America, you have to be real about it. One of the things that I think in my head, all the major characters in this story are Republican. They're aspects of the Republican voters. Some old school. Jennifer Jason Leigh's (character) represents big money, and power; how the world works," he said.

"Jon Hamm's (character) is on the far right; even Juno's (character) and her husband are fiscally conservative; it's not some polemic."

"It's really looking at what the last few years have done to the language: When you say 'freedom', and I say 'freedom', what are we talking about?" Hawley added.

"We can't speak the same language," he continued, "'Fargo' is always a tragedy about how people can't communicate."