2024 SAG Award nominees
Warner Bros./HBO/Apple Studios
Awards

2024 SAG Awards Nominations: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bridges and '1923' Snubbed

No love for the Sheridan-verse and a 'Color Purple' surge.

By |

The 2024 SAG Awards nominations were announced on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with "Barbie," "Oppenheimer" and "Succession" the top contenders across film and TV. There were a few shocking snubs among this year's crop: Jeff Bridges was passed over for "The Old Man" despite scoring Emmy, Critics Choice and Globes nods, and "1923" was completely shut out.

Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio was overlooked for his starring role in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." Greta Lee of "Past Lives" was also shut out of the Best Actress category, and Netflix's critical darling "May December" failed to score any nods for Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton.

On the TV front, the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led "1923" went completely overlooked — an odd omission given Sam Elliott's rousing acting win for another "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," at last year's SAG Awards. Showtime's "Yellowjackets" didn't receive any nominations, while HBO's "The Gilded Age" unexpectedly made it into the ensemble category.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will stream live on Netflix on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. ET. The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA's membership of over 100,000 actors. The night's top prize, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, is between "Barbie," "Oppenheimer," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "American Fiction" and, in a pleasant surprise, "The Color Purple." Barbra Streisand will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award at this year's ceremony.

Read on for the full list of nominees.

Movies

Cillian Murphy in 'Oppenheimer'

Universal Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

 

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Television

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us.

HBO

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Ali Wong, Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

 

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Stunts

Tom Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1'

Paramount Pictures/Skydance

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

READ MORE: Who's Hosting the 2024 Emmy Awards? A Popular TV Star Will Host the Strike-Delayed Ceremony

Celebrity

Meet Lily Gladstone: The 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Star Grew Up on a Montana Reservation

Film

2024 Golden Globe Nominations: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Mania + Harrison Ford Snubbed

Awards

2023 Emmy Awards: 'Yellowstone' Snubbed For Best Drama Series

Entertainment

First Look at De Niro and DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' Martin Scorsese's Western Crime Epic

 