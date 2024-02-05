Here's Why Meryl Streep Was at the 2024 Grammy Awards

The 2024 Grammy Awards was full of showstoppers — Miley Cyrus wore one of her most daring looks to date, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stunned, and Taylor Swift looked like a superstar. Blink, and you might have missed that amongst the biggest names in the world of music, the one and only Meryl Streep was sitting in the audience.

In his opening monologue, host Trevor Noah notably got a laugh from Taylor Swift with his NFL joke, but also drew attention to Streep as she hurried to her seat fashionably late. Noah told the audience that she would be in attendance and hilariously ran into her as she settled into her seat, proving his point. Streep sat next to her daughter, actress Grace Gummer, and son-in-law, Mark Ronson.

So why exactly was the legendary Oscar winner attending the Grammys? In short, she was nominated. She was up for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for Big Tree, which ultimately went to Michelle Obama. The win would have made Streep an EGOT, but it wasn't her first Grammy nomination. She previously received six Grammy nominations, including nods for Best Compilation Soundtrack for a Motion Picture for "Mama Mia!" in 2009 and Best Spoken World Album for "Charlotte's Web" in 2021. Streep also joined Ronson on-stage to present the award for Record of the Year

Streep's son-in-law, Ronson, received multiple nominations, including Song of the Year nominee "Dance The Night" from the "Barbie" soundtrack, Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for "Barbie," Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Dance The Night" and "Just Ken," both from "Barbie."

Streep joined Ronson on-stage to present the award for Record of the Year, which went to Miley Cyrus for "Flowers." It seemed like Streep was having a great time watching the show as the camera cut to her and her other daughter, Mamie Gummer, who were both notably moved by Joni Mitchell's stunning performance of "Both Sides Now."