Trevor Noah's NFL Joke at the 2024 Grammy Awards Actually Made Taylor Swift Laugh

Would it even be another awards show without another Taylor Swift NFL joke? During his opening monologue hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards, comedian Trevor Noah couldn't help but address the elephant in the room — Taylor Swift was in the house. This year, Swift is nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for "Midnights." But Noah's joke (obviously) had nothing to do with her music.

The Grammy winner is frequently caught by the NFL cameras cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Thankfully, Noah's joke couldn't be further from Jo Koy's dig at the Golden Globe awards last month, which notoriously earned a glare from Swift as he joked that the biggest difference between the Globes and the NFL was fewer camera shots cutting away to Swift.

"Are you seeing what's happening right now as Taylor Swift moves through the room? Local economy around those tables improves," Noah began, nodding to the fact that her Eras Tour is literally being credited with boosting local economies around the country.

Noah continued that it was "unfair" that "NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift." So his solution was to cut to a football player in the audience every time she got mentioned over the course of the evening. The cameras immediately cut to actor Terry Crews, who had previously played in the NFL for teams including the LA Rams and the Green Bay Packers. Crews and Swift both immediately started laughing.

This is the fourth time that Swift has been nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. If she wins, she will make history as the first artist to win four times, surpassing the legendary Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.

