Jo Koy Reacts to Taylor Swift's Less-Than-Amused Response to His Joke

Sunday night's (Jan. 7) Golden Globes award show was a night full of accolades, memorable celebrity moments and a few lighthearted jokes by host Jo Koy. However, one joke directed at Taylor Swift about her appearance on recent NFL broadcasts did not leave the singer laughing.

While onstage, Koy mentioned differences between the Golden Globes and the NFL, bringing up Swift's newfound airtime during broadcasts of Kanas City Chiefs games.

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," he said. "I swear. There's just more to go to here."

The joke received a moderate laugh from the audience, but when the camera did, in fact, cut to Swift, she calmly took a sip of her drink without cracking a smile.

ET chatted with Koy about the joke after the show, where he gave more insight into the intention of the comment.

"Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute," Koy said of the joke. "I was just saying it's less cutaways, that's all."

Koy's jokes throughout the night were also directed at other actors and movies, including Robert DeNiro, "Barbie" and its lead Margot Robbie and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. At one point during the show, Koy mentioned that he didn't write all the jokes he delivered onstage.

"Some I wrote, some other people wrote," he said after one of the jokes.

He also mentioned that he secured the hosting gig ten days before the show.

Koy's comment towards Swift comes after some NFL fans bemoaned the singer's appearance on broadcasts of Kansas City Chiefs games. She is, of course, dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift addressed these complaints in her Time Person of the Year interview in December.

"I'm just there to support Travis," she said during the interview. "I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."