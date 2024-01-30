Elton John just became the most recent entertainer to win the coveted EGOT — a prestigious award for the talented few who have been awarded at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony at some point in their career.
Becoming one of the few EGOT winners is no small feat. With his 2023 Emmy for the live special "Farewell from Dodger Stadium," Elton has become only the 19th person in history to nab all four letters, joining the likes of Hollywood royalty including Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.
The EGOT is perhaps the highest honor a creative can achieve, demonstrating an absolute mastery of the four most celebrated mediums in popular culture. But the much-ballyhooed title wasn't recognized for a significant portion of entertainment history. The term EGOT wasn't coined until 1984, when actor Philip Michael Thomas ("Miami Vice") used it to describe his lofty ambitions.
Strangely enough, what truly popularized the EGOT was an episode of the NBC comedy series "30 Rock," in which Tracy Jordan — playing an exaggerated version of himself — purchases a blinged-out EGOT necklace and begins concocting a one-man play to live up to the title. "That's a good goal for a talented crazy person," he declares.
Well said, Tracy.
As we celebrate Elton John's induction into the hallowed club, let's look back at all 19 talented crazy people who are EGOT winners.
Sir Elton John (Musician)
Emmy: Outstanding variety special (live), "Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium" (2024)
Grammy: Best performance by a duo or group with vocal, "That's What Friends Are For" (1987); best instrumental composition, "Basque" (1992); best male pop vocal performance, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" (1995) and "Candle in the Wind 1997" (1998); Grammy Legend Award (1999); best musical show album, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida (2001)
Oscar: Best original song, "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1994) and "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" (2019)
Tony: Best original score, "Aida" (2000)
Viola Davis (Actor)
Emmy: Outstanding lead actress in a drama series, "How to Get Away With Murder "(2015)
Grammy: Best Audiobook, narration, and storytelling recording, "Finding Me" (2023)
Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, "Fences" (2017)
Tony: Best featured actress in a play, "King Hedley II" (2001); best leading actress in a play, "Fences" (2010)
Jennifer Hudson (Singer, Actor, Producer)
Emmy: Daytime Emmy, best interactive media, "Baba Yaga" (2021)
Grammy: Best R&B album, Jennifer Hudson (2009); best musical theater album, The Color Purple (2017)
Oscar: Best supporting actress, "Dream Girls" (2007)
Tony: Best Musical, "A Strange Loop" (2022)
Alan Menken (Composer)
Emmy: Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding original song in a children's, young adult, or animated program, "Waiting in the Wings" from "Tangled: The Series: Rapunzel and the Great Tree" (2020)
Grammy: Eleven total, including two for "The Little Mermaid" (1991), several for "Beauty and the Beast" (1993), several for "Aladdin" (1994), one for "Pocahontas" (1995), and one for "Tangled" (2012)
Oscar: Eight in total, including for "The Little Mermaid" (1991), "Beauty and the Beast" (1993), "Aladdin" (1994), and "Pocahontas" (1995)
Tony: Best original score, "Newsies" (2012)
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Composer, Producer)
Emmy: Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)
Grammy: Best cast show album, "Evita" (1980); best cast show album, "Cats" (1983); best contemporary composition, "Requiem" (1986); Grammy Legend Award (1990)
Oscar: Best original song, "You Must Love Me," "Evita" (1997)
Tony: Special Tony Award (2018); best original score, "Evita" (1980); best musical, "Cats" (1983); best original score, "Cats" (1983); best musical, "The Phantom of the Opera" (1988); best musical, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995); best original score, "Sunset Boulevard" (1995)
Audrey Hepburn (Actor)
Emmy: Outstanding individual achievement, informational programming, "Gardens of the World With Audrey Hepburn" (1993)
Grammy: Best spoken word album for children, "Audrey Hepburn's Enchanted Tales" (1994)
Oscar: Best actress in a leading role, "Roman Holiday" (1953); Special Academy Award, Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (1993)
Tony: Special Tony Award (1968)
Helen Hayes (Actor)
Emmy: Best actress, "Schlitz Playhouse of Stars," for the episode "Not a Chance" (1953)
Grammy: Best spoken-word recording, "Great American Documents" (1977)
Oscar: Best actress in a leading role, "The Sin of Madelon Claudet" (1932); best actress in a supporting role, "Airport" (1970)
Tony: Best actress, dramatic, "Happy Birthday" (1947); best actress, dramatic, "Time Remembered" (1958); Special Tony Award, Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre (1980)
John Gielgud (Actor, Director)
Emmy: Outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or special, "Summer's Lease" (1991)
Grammy: Best spoken word, documentary, or drama recording, "Ages of Man" (1979)
Oscar: Best actor in a supporting role, "Arthur" (1981)
Tony: Best director of a drama, "Big Fish, Little Fish" (1961); outstanding foreign company, "The Importance of Being Earnest" (1948); Special Tony Award (1959)
Jonathan Tunick (Composer, Conductor)
Emmy: Outstanding achievement in music direction, "Night of 100 Stars" (1982)
Grammy: Best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocals, "No One Is Alone," Cleo Laine (1988)
Oscar: Best music, original song score and its adaptation or best adaptation score, "A Little Night Music" (1977)
Tony: Best orchestrations, "Titanic" (1997)
John Legend (Singer, Composer, Producer)
Emmy: Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)
Grammy: Best new artist (2006); best R&B album, Get Lifted (2006); best male R&B vocal performance, "Ordinary People" (2006); best male R&B vocal performance, "Heaven" (2007); best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, "Family Affair" (2007); best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals, "Stay With Me (By the Sea)" (2009); best R&B song, "Shine" (2011); best traditional R&B vocal Performance, "Hang On In There" (2011); best R&B album, Wake Up! (2011); best song written for visual media, "Glory," from "Selma" (2016)
Oscar: Best original song, "Glory," from "Selma" (2015)
Tony: Best revival of a play, "Jitney" (2017)
Marvin Hamlisch (Composer)
Emmy: Outstanding individual achievement in music direction, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995); outstanding individual achievement in music and lyrics, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995); outstanding music and lyrics, "AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies" (1999); outstanding music direction, "Timeless: Live in Concert" (2001)
Grammy: Song of the Year, "The Way We Were" (1974); best new artist of the year (1974); best pop instrumental performance, "The Entertainer" (1974); album of best original score written for a motion picture or a television special, The Way We Were (1974)
Oscar: Best music, original dramatic score, "The Way We Were" (1973); best music, original song, "The Way We Were" (1973); best music, scoring original song score and/or adaptation, "The Sting" (1973)
Tony: Best musical score, "A Chorus Line" (1976)
Mike Nichols (Director, Comedian)
Emmy: Outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or a special, "Wit" (2001); outstanding made-for-television movie, "Wit" (2001); outstanding directing for a miniseries, movie, or a special, "Angels in America" (2004); outstanding miniseries, "Angels in America" (as executive producer; 2004)
Grammy: Best comedy performance, "An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May" (1961)
Oscar: Best director, "The Graduate" (1967)
Tony: Best director, dramatic, "Barefoot in the Park" (1964); best director, dramatic, "Luv and the Odd Couple" (1965); best director, dramatic, "Plaza Suite" (1968); best director, dramatic, "The Prisoner of Second Avenue" (1972); best musical, "Annie" (1977); best director, play, "The Real Thing" (1984); best play, "The Real Thing" (1984); best director, musical, "Monty Python's Spamalot" (2005); best director, play, "Death of a Salesman" (2012)
Mel Brooks (Writer, Composer, Actor)
Emmy: Outstanding writing achievement in variety, "The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special" (1967); outstanding guest actor in a comedy series, "Mad About You" (1997, 1998, 1999)
Grammy: Best spoken comedy album, The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000 (1998); best long-form music video, "Recording 'The Producers': A Musical Romp With Mel Brooks" (2002); best musical show album, The Producers (2002)
Oscar: Best writing, story, and screenplay written directly for the screen, "The Producers" (1968)
Tony: Best book of a musical, "The Producers" (2001); best original score, "The Producers" (2001); best musical, "The Producers" (2001)
Richard Rodgers (Composer)
Emmy: Outstanding achievement in original music composed, "Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years" (1962)
Grammy: Best Show album (original cast), The Sound of Music (1960); Best Original Cast Show album, No Strings (1962)
Oscar: Best song, "It Might as Well Be Spring" from "State Fair" (1945)
Tony: Special Tony Award (1962, 1972, 1979); Tony Award for producers, musical, "South Pacific" (1950); best score, "South Pacific" (1950); best musical, "The King and I" (1952); best musical, "The Sound of Music" (1960); best composer, "No Strings" (1962)
Robert Lopez (Composer)
Emmy: Outstanding achievement in music direction and composition, "Wonder Pets" (2008, 2010)
Grammy: Best musical theater album, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012); best compilation soundtrack for visual media, "Frozen" (2015); best song written for visual media, "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2015)
Oscar: Best original song, "Let It Go" from "Frozen" (2014); best original song, "Remember Me" from "Coco" (2018)
Tony: Best original score, "Avenue Q" (2004); best book of a musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011); best original score, "The Book of Mormon" (2011)
Rita Moreno (Actor, Singer)
Emmy: Outstanding continuing or single performance by a supporting actress in variety or music, "The Muppet Show" (1977); outstanding lead actress for a single appearance in a drama or comedy series, "The Paper Palace," "The Rockford Files" (1978)
Grammy: Best recording for children, "The Electric Company" (1972)
Oscar: Best actress in a supporting role, "West Side Story" (1961)
Tony: Best featured or supporting actress in a play, "The Ritz" (1975)
Scott Rudin (Producer)
Emmy: Outstanding children's Program, "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'" (1984)
Grammy: Best musical theater album, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording (2012)
Oscar: Best picture, "No Country For Old Men" (2007)
Tony: Best musical, "Passion" (1994); best play, "Copenhagen" (2000); best play, "The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?" (2002); best play, "Doubt" (2005); best play, "The History Boys" (2006); best play, "God of Carnage" (2009); best revival of a play, "Fences" (2010); best musical, "The Book of Mormon" (2011); best revival of a play, "Death of a Salesman" (2012); best revival of a play, "A Raisin in the Sun" (2014); best play, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (2015); best revival of a play, "Skylight" (2015); best play, "The Humans" (2016); best revival of a play, "A View From the Bridge" (2016); best revival of a musical, "Hello, Dolly!" (2017)
Tim Rice (Lyricist, Producer)
Emmy: Outstanding variety special (live), "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (2018)
Grammy: Best cast show album, Evita (1980); song of the year, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" (1993); best musical album for children, Aladdin—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1993); best song written specifically for a motion picture or television, "A Whole New World (Aladdin's Theme)" (1993); best musical show album, "Aida" (2000)
Oscar: Best original song, "A Whole New World" from "Aladdin" (1993); best original song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from "The Lion King" (1995); best original song, "You Must Love Me" from "Evita" (1997)
Tony: Best original score, "Evita" (1980); best book of a musical, "Evita" (1980); best original score, "Aida" (2000)
Whoopi Goldberg (Actor)
Emmy: Special Emmy Award (1997); outstanding special class special, "Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel" as host (2002); outstanding talk show host, "The View" (2009)
Grammy: Best comedy recording, "Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording" (1985)
Oscar: Best actress in a supporting role - "Ghost" (1990)
Tony: Best musical, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" (2002)
