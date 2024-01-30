The full list of entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

Elton John just became the most recent entertainer to win the coveted EGOT — a prestigious award for the talented few who have been awarded at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony at some point in their career.

Becoming one of the few EGOT winners is no small feat. With his 2023 Emmy for the live special "Farewell from Dodger Stadium," Elton has become only the 19th person in history to nab all four letters, joining the likes of Hollywood royalty including Mel Brooks, Audrey Hepburn and Whoopi Goldberg.

The EGOT is perhaps the highest honor a creative can achieve, demonstrating an absolute mastery of the four most celebrated mediums in popular culture. But the much-ballyhooed title wasn't recognized for a significant portion of entertainment history. The term EGOT wasn't coined until 1984, when actor Philip Michael Thomas ("Miami Vice") used it to describe his lofty ambitions.

Strangely enough, what truly popularized the EGOT was an episode of the NBC comedy series "30 Rock," in which Tracy Jordan — playing an exaggerated version of himself — purchases a blinged-out EGOT necklace and begins concocting a one-man play to live up to the title. "That's a good goal for a talented crazy person," he declares.

Well said, Tracy.

As we celebrate Elton John's induction into the hallowed club, let's look back at all 19 talented crazy people who are EGOT winners.